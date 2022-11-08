Martina Navratilova calls Elon Musk an "effing hypocrite" after billionaire endorses Republican Party for 2022 midterm elections 

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has expressed her displeasure with Elon Musk for endorsing the Republican Party ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections. The 66-year-old felt Musk's plea to the public to vote for the Republicans was hypocritical as the billionaire had urged Twitter to be politically neutral back in April.

The four-time US Open champion shared a post from Rolling Stone Politics on Twitter about Musk's contradictory statements and made known her annoyance with the Tesla Motors CEO by tweeting:

"Effing hypocrite."

The US is heading into a mid-term election on November 8 with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested. Elon Musk urged the public to vote for the Republican Congress.

"I recommend voting for a Republican Congress," Musk tweeted on Monday.

However, the 51-year-old had a conflicting opinion back in April as he suggested that Twitter should be politically neutral in order for the platform to earn the trust of the public.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral," he asserted back in April.

"That's too bad" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from ATP Finals

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Like most other tennis fans, Martina Navratilova was disappointed with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's unfortunate withdrawal from the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz sustained an abdominal injury during his quarter-final encounter against Holger Rune at the Paris Masters, forcing the Spaniard to withdraw from the season-ending championship, which begins on November 13.

Alcaraz took to Twitter to reveal the extent of his injury and a recovery time of six weeks.

"After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks," Alcaraz tweeted.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz Tras ser evaluado por mi equipo médico, @drlopezmartinez @JuanjoMoreno_M , lamentablemente este es el resultado de mi lesión: desgarro muscular en la musculatura oblicua interna de la pared lateral abdominal izquierda con un tiempo de recuperación estimado de seis semanas. Tras ser evaluado por mi equipo médico, @drlopezmartinez y @JuanjoMoreno_M, lamentablemente este es el resultado de mi lesión: desgarro muscular en la musculatura oblicua interna de la pared lateral abdominal izquierda con un tiempo de recuperación estimado de seis semanas. https://t.co/f7gMvuJFr9

Martina Navratilova responded to the unfortunate news by tweeting:

"That's too bad!"

Poll : 0 votes