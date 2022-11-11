"It’s called How to ruin a good thing as fast as is humanly possible" - Martina Navratilova criticizes Elon Musk over his verified Twitter users controversy

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has once again taken a dig at the new Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk for his handling of the social media platform.

Musk has made several changes to Twitter since his takeover, which has irked many users.

One of the latest controversies is regarding Twitter's verified users. Musk recently vowed to remove the blue tickmarks from verified accounts, explaining his reasoning for doing so.

"Far too many corrupt legacy Blue “verification” checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months," revealed Musk.

Navratilova took to Twitter to lambast Musk, saying he was ruining the platform "as fast as is humanly possible."

"It’s called How to ruin a good thing as fast as is humanly possible…" she wrote.

"Figure it out [and] make up your mind because time is running out” - Martina Navratilova on Naomi Osaka

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has endured a difficult past few seasons on the tour, struggling with mental health issues as well as injuries. She hasn't won a title since the 2021 Australian Open.

In a recent interview, Martina Navratilova opined that maybe Osaka tasted success too soon. The 18-time Grand Slam winner went on to question the Japanese player's love for the sport, adding that she needed to figure things out sooner rather than later.

“Maybe it was too much too soon. But, you know, that's when the gut check comes; do you really love the sport? It comes back to that. For six years, I did it all myself. Nowadays, so much is done for the players… because there is so much more attention, and everything is magnified," Navratilova said.

“At the same time, people forget about it. So you are a flash in the pan. I think the players need to just stay in the moment, and if they love the sport, great. If they don’t, that’s okay, too. But figure it out [and] make up your mind because time is running out,” she added.

Osaka ended her season after withdrawing from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September, citing stomach pain.

