The Chi season 6 episode 2 release date, air time, plot, and more

The second episode of The Chi season 6 is all set to air on Showtime on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The drama series focuses on the lives of various people living in a volatile neighborhood in South Chicago. Their lives interconnect in numerous shocking ways due to a murder in the locality.

The massively popular show returned with its sixth season last week to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It stars Jacob Latimore in one of the key roles, along with many others portraying crucial supporting characters. The series is helmed by Lena Waithe.

The Chi season 6 episode 2 will depict Shaad starting a new business venture

A short 41-second promo for The Chi season 6 episode 2 briefly depicts a number of key events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Mo' Douda, Mo' Problems, the new episode will depict Shaad starting a new business with some assistance from Deja.

Meanwhile, Papa seems to be going through some sort of a spiritual crisis. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''Emmett and Kiesha take a big leap while Shaad launches a new business with Deja's help; Jamal returns to town on a mission; Papa struggles with his faith and Pastor Stanley's interfering; Rob and Tiff make a potentially life-altering connection.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled New Chi City, focused on Emmett, whose new venture seems to have taken off. Elsewhere, Jake and Kiesha set out to pursue new careers.

The premiere episode laid the foundation for the new season, and it'll be interesting to see how the story unfolds from here. Over the years, the series has received highly positive reviews from viewers, with many praising its thematic ambitions, intriguing storyline, and acting, among other things.

As of now, there's no update yet on whether the show will return for a seventh season, but viewers can look forward to some positive news in the near future.

A quick look at The Chi plot and cast

The Chi explores the chaotic lives of numerous people living in South Chicago as a murder in town connects them all in shocking ways. Check out a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The South Side of Chicago carries daily danger, and the smallest and simplest of decisions can have life or death consequences for the residents. Life continues as the kids prep for school and their parents shuffle off to work. The young adults of the area are trying to scrape a living for themselves, while the elders sit on their front porches and observe the goings on.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The South Side has the potential to crush dreams, and this coming-of-age series focuses on Kevin, a preteen who embraces the normal rites of childhood, Brandon, who makes a leap of faith to succeed in love and life with Jerrika, Emmett, who seeks guidance from his mother, and Ronnie, who is a drifter struggling to be loved. All of them are linked together by sheer coincidence as they seek redemption.''

The show's cast includes actors like Jacob Latimore, Alex R. Hibbert, Hannaha Hall, and many others.

Viewers can watch The Chi season 6 episode 2 on Showtime on Sunday, August 13, 2023.