The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3 - Exact release time and where to watch

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3 will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 3 am EST. Titled Theatre of Pain, the upcoming episode has been directed by Albert Hughes, who also helmed the first episode of the miniseries. Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Ken Kristensen are enlisted as the writers for the third episode.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3 is expected to take the action quotient several notches higher as Winston Scott has a revenge plan in place. He also intends to transform the Continental and make it a sort of an upscale destination. This means Cormac O'Connor is in real trouble as he runs the Continental in the posh and lucrative New York.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3 will be a lot more than just vengeance

In The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3, we may see how Winston takes up the reign of Continental from O’Connor. Also, Cormac (played by Mel Gibson) is responsible for the death of Winston’s brother, Francis Patrick “Frankie” Scott. Not a good move, for sure.

Frankie’s death was shown in the first episode, titled Night 1: Brothers in Arms. The debut episode showed how Hansel and Gretel, mute twin assassins (Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa, respectively), shot him dead in front of his wife, Yen Scott. This leaves Winston seething in fury, and he is hell-bent on avenging the demise of his beloved brother.

In the second episode, Night 2: Loyalty to the Master, Winston gathers a team for the mission and attempts to gain an inside man's confidence in O'Connor’s camp. But Winston just doesn’t want to take revenge on the mafia man; he wants to dethrone him.

In this, Winston has the help of the enigmatic criminal boss Maisie and sniper Jenkins. Further, he tries to bring in Charon, the concierge of the Continental, in his fight (or, shall we say, plan to eliminate) against O'Connor.

Now, Charon’s friend and the hotel's cellist Thomas is murdered brutally by O'Connor on the Continental ground. So, he might decide to lend weight to Winston’s scheme.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of Theatre of Pain reads:

“In the final action-packed night, Winston's all-out revenge plan is revealed as he looks to take over the NYC crime operation with plans to transform the Continental from an outdated safe house into the upscale destination of John Wick fame.”

So, in The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3, vengeance is not the sole focus for Winston. The episode will reportedly be a little more than 90 minutes. Some portals stated that it would last for 1 hour and 37 minutes.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3 will stream on Peacock, though via subscription. For overseas viewers, the only option is Amazon Prime Video.

Whether we will get more John Wick dope from the Peacock series after The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3 airs is a question. That’s because The Continental hasn’t been handed over a round two. But, outside the series, several Wick projects are being made, like Ballerina and John Wick 5.

The two released episodes of The Continental are available only on Peacock.