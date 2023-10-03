Where is The Continental filmed? Every major location in the spin-off explored

The Peacock Original series, The Continental, which is a prequel to the John Wick movie franchise, was released on September 22, 2023. The series focuses on Winston Scott, a friend of John Wick, whose life is explored later in the movies. The Continental delves into events that occurred in 1970s London, detailing how Winston took over the management of the assassin's hotel.

The synopsis of The Continental, as per Amazon Studios, states:

"Handsome, smart, cool, and collected, Winston is a savvy businessman who thinks outside the box. After a traumatic event puts him in the crosshairs of the law, Winston was working as a successful businessman in London when an underworld kingpin from his past, Cormac, sends him on a quest to find his estranged brother, Frankie."

The filming of the limited series, The Continental, took place in Budapest and New York. Directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, the main cast includes Colin Woodell as Winston, Ayomide Adegun as Charon, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

Filming spots of The Continental series: Exploring the John Wick universe locations

Budapest, Hungary

The series was primarily shot in Budapest, Hungary. Principal photography began in November 2021, at Orgio Studios and Stern Film Studio and Media Center in Pomaz. Most of the exterior scenes were shot here, while the ballroom scenes were filmed at the old Budapest Stock Exchange Palace on Liberty Square.

Constructed in May 1873, this historic building has now been abandoned, with the exchange market relocating in 2009. It is open for tourists to visit, although on a reservation basis. The complete address of the site is Budapest, Szabadság tér 17, 1054 Hungary. Other movies shot in the same location include Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Black Widow, The Witcher, Berlin Station, Moon Knight, and Shadow and Bone.

New York, United Nations

Scenes in the Continental Hotel were shot in New York city. The real location of the hotel featured in The Continental series and other John Wick movies is The Beaver Building, also called 1 Wall Street Court, in New York City. This building depicts the exterior view of the hotel in the John Wick universe. It is a 15-story building designed by Clinton and Russell in 1904.

It is an official New York City landmark, announced by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1996. Shedding some light on the same, location manager Nicholas Bernstein said to Yahoo,

"It was so unique, cool, and different that we realized it was the perfect place."

Meanwhile, the interior hotel scenes of The Continental series were shot in Delmonico Fine Dining Restaurant. It's a classic dining spot in NYC, known for serving prime beef and dishes with a 186-year legacy. After renovation, the restaurant reopened in September 2023, at 56 Beaver Street, New York. Delmonico's co-owner Dennis Turcinovic was excited about the reopening and said to the New York Post:

"It's an exciting time in Delmonico's history. Guests are really going to enjoy the new design, newly inspired dishes, and, of course, classic favorites."

Movies that were shot in this location include The April Fools and The Associate. The entrance scene in the series was shot in Cipriani 25 Broadway, an upscale restaurant that serves Italian dishes. Other movies shot in this location include Money Never Sleeps, Boardwalk Empire, and Gotham.

These vibrant locations are the main reasons to showcase the real John Wick universe.