The Conversations Project on Hulu: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

The Conversations Project is set to be released on Hulu by August 28, 2023. This series is an unscripted talk show featuring dinner parties with black guests. The hosts include author Elaine Welteroth, chef David Lawrence, and senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

Created by Rick van Meter and AC Roe, The Conversations Project is produced by Andscape Media Raina Kelly and Tracey Baker Simmons.

The Conversations Project consists of a total of 6 episodes, which showcase the lifestyle and culture of their guests under the food theme. The series is inspired by the Dark Tower salons during the Harlem Renaissance.

The Conversations Project trailer showcases the “Everything on Table” theme

This phenomenal show exclusively features black guests in a dinner party-themed series. The guest list includes Jim Jones Ming Lee, Naturi Naughton, Roxanne Shante, Ally Love, Ian Lara, Roy Wood Jr, Zerina Akers, Leyna Bloom, and Andrea Lewis.

The official Hulu press release describes The Conversations Project as follows:

"Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance Salon, The Conversations Project is a reimagined take on the dinner gathering unscripted, candid, and never dull. A conversation series of funny, fearless, and far-ranging dinner parties with great Black guests, from athletes and entertainers to astronauts, Michelin-starred chefs, and philosophers. "

It adds:

"Every 30-minute episode is designed to pull back the curtain as the hosts and guests share their opinions and experiences on various topics from the fleeting to the indelible - over incredible food and wine.”

Elaine Welteroth, an author, is one of the hosts of the show. Welteroth was the second editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and is of African-American heritage. Chef David Lawrence co-hosts the show.

What to expect and where to watch The Conversations project?

The Conversations Project is a series that includes African-American guests and hosts. The series is claimed to be unscripted, so viewers can expect candid and fearless points of view from the black guests.

Each 30-minute episode is expected to provide insights on various topics over food and wine.

In a press statement, one of the amazing guests, Leyna Bloom, expressed her excitement about being part of the series:

“I’m super excited to be a guest on this new project that’s coming out August 28th on @hulu #TheConversationsProject Hosted by, @elainewelteroth Chef #DavidLawrence and @marcjspears and their phenomenal guests like my favorites @allymisslove who I joined the conversation with. "

She added:

"This series is inspired by The Harlem Renaissance, A dinner gathering of African-American philosophers, writers, actors, models, musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, and activists of this period time. To discuss the issues we face as a community and also the accomplishments we have collectively achieved in society. My episode like the others gets really serious in some points, so I hope you all will check it out. Thank you so much to Hulu and everyone on this project. Especially my girl @warning_explosive I appreciate you sis.”

The production house, Andscape Media, is Disney's Black-led media platform dedicated to creating diverse stories about Black identity. The series is mentioned to be returning, so viewers can look forward to Season 2 of The Conversations Project with more enthusiastic black celebrities.

The Conversations Project will exclusively stream on Hulu with a subscription. However, the platform offers a free 30-day trial that includes this series. This means one can watch the series for free on Hulu with the 30-day trial.

After the trial period, one can enjoy Hulu's basic plan services for $7 per month or $70 per year.