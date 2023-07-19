The Croods: Family Tree season 7 release date, air time, plot, and more

The seventh season of The Croods: Family Tree is all set to air on Hulu on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12.01 am ET and on Peacock on the same day at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of the Croods and the Bettermans who must now look for a way to get along in an idle, secluded treehouse.

The series is based on the 2013 flick, The Croods, and has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. The show stars Ally Dixon, Kiff VandenHeuvel, and many others voicing key roles.

The Croods: Family Tree season 7 trailer showcases the return of the Croods and the Bettermans with more hilarious misadventures

Peacock dropped the official trailer for The Croods: Family Tree season 7 on July 13, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous intriguing events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer briefly depicts a number of hilarious moments from the new season without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a lighthearted and funny tone that fans of the previous seasons would surely love. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming season, as per Hulu:

''The Croods and the Bettermans return with more misadventures on the farm as Greg's over indulgence in Phil's experimental hair growth formula has hair raising consequences, and Dawn wrestles with critiquing her mother's beloved beetball recipe.''

The synopsis further states,

''But when Eep finds herself competing in an Alphafight (a tournament where animals fight to determine the dominant species) she must choose between making her kooky family proud or disrupting the balance of the croodimal kingdom forever.''

Viewers can expect an entertaining installment full of fun, drama, and adventure in the new season, according to the official trailer and description. The season consists of six episodes, all set to release simultaneously on both Hulu and Peacock.

A quick look at The Croods: Family Tree plot and cast

The Croods: Family Tree takes place following the events of the 2020 flick, The Croods: A New Age, as it depicts how two radically different families team up to create a new group to fight external forces in the most beautiful and picturesque farm in the world. Take a look at Hulu's official synopsis of the animated series:

''Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!''

The voice cast features several noted actors like Kiff VandenHeuvel, who voices the role of Grug. Kiff's other notable acting credits include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Young Rock, Fameless, and The Little Things, to name a few.

Featuring alongside him are other actors like Darin Brooks as Guy, Ally Dixon as Eep Crood, Amy Landecker as Ugga Crood, Matthew Waterson as Phil Betterman, and amny others.

Viewers can stream all the episodes of The Croods: Family Tree season 7 on Hulu and Peacock on Thursday, July 27, 2023.