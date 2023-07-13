The Crowded Room episode 8 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, and more details

The eighth episode of The Crowded Room is expected to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The thrilling crime drama series revolves around the mysterious life of a young man who's been arrested for a crime that shocked New York City.

The police launch an investigation, following which a detective sets out to learn more about the man's past in order to gain more insights into his personality and understand his motives.

The show features popular actor Tom Holland in the lead role, along with numerous others playing major supporting roles. Noted writer and director Todd Graff is the creator of the series.

The Crowded Room episode 8 will focus on Stan and Rya arguing over trial strategies

A promo or trailer for The Crowded Room episode 8 is yet to be released by Apple TV+, but based on a synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can look forward to Stan and Rya discussing trial strategies.

The trial is nearing and tension rises when the two disagree over strategies. Meanwhile, Danny continues to grapple with his past. A synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion, reads:

''As the trial approaches, Rya and Stan disagree over strategy; Danny struggles to sort through his past.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the plot of the latest episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled The Crowded Room, depicted how Danny tries to confront the brutal truth about his violent actions.

As the show is set to conclude with three more episodes, viewers can expect a lot of shocking plot twists and intense drama to unfold over the next couple of weeks. Reviews for the show have been mostly mixed, with many critics criticizing its script, but praising the story and performances by the actors.

A quick look at The Crowded Room plot and cast

The series delves deep into the life of a young man who's arrested for a violent crime that rocked the city of New York. It explores his early life and what led to his actions as viewers can get a complete picture of his character through the eyes of a detective who's working on his case. The official description of the crime series, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.''

The synopsis further states:

''A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

Tom Holland's impeccably nuanced and mature performance as protagonist Danny Sullivan further elevates the series to new heights. He's received unanimous praise from critics and viewers around the world.

Featuring alongside him are actors like Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Emmy Rossum as Candy Sullivan, Will Chase as Marlin Reid, and many others.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 14, 2023.

