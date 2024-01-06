The Curious Case of Natalia Grace ending explained: What happened with Natalia Grace and the Mans family?

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace has released the second part of its finale and will spring a twist at the end. Focusing on presenting a true story, Investigation Discovery presented the Natalia Grace docuseries highlighting the situation of social and legal apathy on television.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace follows the life of Natalia Grace, who suffers from a rare case of dwarfism. She was put up for adoption and mistreated by her adoptive parents. Legal proceedings were followed by the adoptive parents to help ill-treat and abandon her.

The Natalia Grace docuseries ends with a reference to the Mans family, who have taken in Natalia and played a vital role in the legal hearings the girl had to go through. Currently, Natalia Grace prefers to go by the name Natalia Grace Mans. However, problems seem to be brewing within the Mans family.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace follows up with Natalia Speaks to end the series

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace released in the summer of 2023 has been followed up with a connecting documentary titled Natalia Speaks. The ending presented in the adjoining Natalia Grace docuseries was an attempt at addressing the questions burning after the original documentary. It planned to expose secrets and controversies with Natalia Grace sharing her side of the story.

While all the sides of the girl’s life in America were looked into, including the accusations made by her former adoptive parent Kristine Barnett and having Michael Barnett give his part of the story, Natalia seemed a permanent member of her new adoptive family the Mans.

The Mans couple, Antwon and Cynthia, had taken in the girl with disabilities when she was still a child abandoned in Lafayette, Indiana, by her then-parents, the Barnetts. They helped her fight the legal cases at the end of which they officially adopted the girl. She has been living with the Mans since and goes by the official name of Natalia Grace Mans.

The finale of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace also found Michael accusing his ex-wife Kristine for causing him to mistrust Natalia and abandon her. He sobbed and asked for forgiveness to which Natalia complied.

As Natalia pointed out, the Barnett couple not only mistreated her but also legally changed her birth year from 2003 to 1989 so that they could abandon her and not be charged. Their move proved fruitful as both Michael and Christine were found not guilty on charges of neglect.

What happened in the follow-up series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks?

The follow-up series aimed at dispelling some controversies and addressing secrets that were left out in the first part. For the benefit of Natalia and the show’s viewers, DNA tests proved that Natalia was indeed born in 2003.

This proved that she was a 9-year-old child instead of 22 years at the time of abandonment, as the Barnetts had claimed. After forgiving Michael, Natalia looked to be at peace as she joined the Mans family.

However, the finale episode of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks showed a text across the screen that revealed that the producers of the show had received a phone call from the Mans couple accusing Natalia of stabbing the family in the back. Antwon Mans’s audio recording showed him declaring they were done with her.

This came as a surprise as Cynthia and Antwon have been taking care of Natalia since 2014 and supported her all these years through her court battles. With the couple accusing the girl, the story seems to have taken an unpleasant turn. The documentary then ended with the promise:

“Natalia’s story will continue”

While there is a storm of reactions from viewers on various social media platforms, the production house has not revealed anything more about it. Evidently, Natalia Grace’s life has more to reveal and another follow-up series, a third part, is awaited on the same.

Meanwhile, catch the first and second parts of Natalia’s story as The Curious Case of Natalia Grace and Natalia Speaks are available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.