Natalia Grace, the Ukrainian-born teenager Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted, has become the center of intense speculation worldwide.Grace was born with an uncommon form of dwarfism known as spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.

Natalia Grace was accused by her adoptive parents, the Barnetts, of lying about her age and posing as an adult to cause harm to the family. She was left alone in an apartment in Lafayette while the Barnetts moved to Canada for their biological son's higher education, inviting charges of neglect of a dependent in September 2019.

Investigation Discovery's new series, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, offers Natalia's take on the issue as the synopsis reads:

"The story of Natalia Grace, assumed to be a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare bone disorder; her adoptive parent alleged Natalia was an adult who was masquerading as a child with intent to harm the family."

What was Natalia Grace diagnosed with? Details explored

Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born American, was diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism known as spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita after she was placed in an orphanage in Ukraine.

The question regarding whether Grace is a teenager or a 30-year-old woman arose from her condition contributing to her physical appearance. Apart from being consistently reviewed by various doctors on her SEDc diagnosis and her actual age, Grace was also taken to several mental health experts to evaluate her mental health for her alleged erratic behavior.

Grace's adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, accused her of posing as an adult with an evil agenda towards her new family. In a report by the Daily Mail UK, the family had expected to receive a diagnosis of schizophrenia, but the expert allegedly labelled her as a sociopath instead.

What is Natalia Grace's condition spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDC), all about?

Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Congenita (SEDc) is a rare genetic disorder primarily targeting bone growth, development, and overall mobility. This medical condition directly affects the bones of the spine and the end parts of long bones, causing spinal and epiphyseal enlargement.

SEDc causes abnormalities in growth, which are noticeable at birth, making it a congenital disease. Over time, the effects manifest through a range of skeletal dysfunctions that become increasingly pronounced with age.

In the human body, collagen is the most essential protein that builds the framework for a large number of connective tissues such as bone and cartilage. Collagen accounts for 25% to 35% of the whole-body protein content.

Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita affects the production of type II collagen owing to mutations in the COL2A1 gene, leading to irregular collagen production and affecting the bone and cartilage structure. Type II collagen is found in the cartilage and the eye vitreous or the gel-like substance that fills the eyeballs.

A child may develop spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita by inheriting only one copy of the mutated gene from either biological parent, thus making it autosomal dominant in terms of inheritance pattern. However, a child may develop SEDc from spontaneous mutations with no history of the disorder in the family.

The signs and symptoms of SEDc include shortened limbs, unstable neck movements, curved spine, small stature, and joint abnormalities.

