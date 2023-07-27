The Devil's Plan on Netflix: Cast, expected release date, and more

Adding to Netflix's new embarkation of Korean-based reality survival shows, The Devil's Plan continues to intrigue viewers, as they eagerly look forward to watching it. The show gathers twelve contestants coming from various different fields such as the K-drama actor Ha Seok-jin, K-pop idol SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, American-based lawyer So Dong-joo, and more.

The crux of the reality show, The Devil's Plan, is to put the twelve differently talented individuals through a series of mind games that they must pass within in a span of one week. The ultimate goal is to identify the smartest or wittiest contestant who can successfully pass these challenges. The winner of the show will be awarded a massive cash prize of 500 million Korean won.

Directed and produced by the well-known reality show producer, Jung Jong-yeon, the show's expectations are raised even further, creating an increased sense of anticipation among viewers.

All you need to know about Netflix's upcoming reality survival show, The Devil's Plan

When Netflix initially announced its latest reality survival show, fans were thrilled and excited for the same, given the plot's similarities to the famous K-drama series that took over the world, Squid Game. This excitement only grows as the streaming platform reveals the contestants who will be participating in the show.

On July 26, 2023, Netflix uploaded a list of twelve contestants coming from different fields to compete against each other in their upcoming mind-bending survival game.

Check out all the twelve contestants of The Devil's Plan and their occupations.

Ha Seok-jin: K-drama actor

Cho Yeon-woon: Professional Go player and graduate from a prestigious Singapore university

Lee Hye-sung: Freelance announcer

Lee Si-won: K-drama actress and Inventor

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan: K-pop idol

Seo Dong-joo: American-based lawyer and MBA graduate from MIT's Department of Mathematics and a Law School

Park Kyung-lim: Comedian, actress, and a Daesang winner

Guillaume Patry: Canadian gamer, Star League winner, and professional poker player

Kwedo: Blue House's former policy advisor, a master's graduate in Astronomy and Space Sciences, and a YouTuber

Kwak Joon Bin: Travel YouTuber

Seo Yoo Min: American orthopedic surgeon

Kim Dong Jae: College student and a professional poker player

In addition to the minimal information we've been revealed about the contestants, the show's director gives his own perspectives on the participants of The Devil's Plan. Upon his observation of the contestants and their performance through the week-long camp, where they had to engage in mind-bending games, Jung Jong-yeon picked out the strengths of each player.

"Ha Seok Jin watches over the game and makes cool-headed judgments. At times, he also surprises everyone with his groundbreaking move. Cho Yeon Woo has sharp mind and game skills worthy of her title as an elite Go player. And viewers should anticipate the hard-working Lee Hye Sung who will persevere through her diligence and persistence."

The Devil's Plan's director continued,

"Through her creative and bold play, Lee Si Won will show a new side of her that she has never shown before, Seungkwan has immense presence and is a player who will meet your expectations thanks to his many experiences from other programs. Seo Yoo Min, who is fluent in Korean, English, and Spanish, will show an unexpected charm with her immense passion that even brought her from the U.S."

Adding about the charms of the non-celebrity players on The Devil's Plan, he said,

"Seo Dong Joo is a player with brilliant academic background and extraordinary resume, Park Kyung Lim plays the game most skillfully as someone who has a long career in the broadcasting industry. Kim Dong Jae received the perfect score on the written test for the public screening and because he’s a non-celebrity, he has an unpredictable charm."

While there's still no official date announced for the release of The Devil's Plan, it's expected to roll out in the coming months, before the end of 2023. Fans are quite excited about the show, and given the promising cast and the reputation of Jung Jong-yeon's reality shows, people can hardly wait for it to hit the screens.