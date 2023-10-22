The ending of Bodies on Netflix, Explained

Bodies, now streaming on Netflix, adapts Si Spencer's graphic novel with the same. To fully comprehend the conclusion of the series, it's crucial to understand the show's four distinct timelines.

DI Hillinghead is the main character in 1890, DCI Whiteman in 1941, DS Hasan in 2023, and DC Maplewood in 2053. Each character lives in their own time but also in a parallel reality. They communicate by leaving notes and markings across time. Hasan and Maplewood eventually meet and collaborate. This is how it all connects.

In the gripping final episode, Iris Maplewood takes a journey back to 1890, where she urgently warns Alfred Hillinghead about Julius' nefarious plans to marry his daughter Polly and commit mass murder.

Consequently, Alfred confronts Julius while en route to prison, unmasking him by his real name, Elias Mannix. Although Alfred meets his end, this confrontation deeply unsettles Elias and triggers a chain of events.

Bodies: What happens at the end?

A still from the show Bodies (Image via Netflix)

Despite the warning, Elias and Polly marry. However, their marriage turns sour when Polly discovers Elias' role in her father's death, leading them to live an unhappy life together.

Fast-forward to 1940, Charles Whiteman attempts to assassinate an elderly Elias. Before doing so, Elias hands Charles a secret record, imploring him to hide it. The record contains a message for his younger self, advising against detonating a bomb. Tragically, Charles is killed in a police shootout led by Hayden, the son of Elias and Polly. Yet, before his death, he manages to hide the record in The Silk Pub.

In a twist of fate, the older version of Shahara finds this hidden record when she travels back to 2023. She then takes it to Sarah's house, Elias' mother, where the younger versions of herself and Elias soon arrive. Seizing this pivotal moment, the older Shahara plays the record for her younger self and Elias.

Moved by the message, Elias tears up the number he planned to use to trigger the bomb. Subsequently, Sarah comes out to embrace her son Elias, and both the young and old versions of Shahara share a heartfelt hug. With the bomb now neutralized, Elias and the older Shahara mysteriously disappear.

The narrative then circles back to the first episode, showing Shahara resuming her policing duties. Additionally, there's a brief flashback featuring Whiteman and Hillinghead.

In the emotionally charged final scene, Shahara is in a taxi en route to her dad's birthday party. As she shares her anxieties about the future with the driver, she discovers that the driver is none other than Iris Maplewood. To cap it all off, the phrase 'KYAL,' which stands for 'Know You Are Loved,' illuminates a building in the London skyline.

Bodies: What does the message in the end mean?

A still from the show Bodies (Image via Netflix)

The enigmatic message at the end of Bodies, "KYAL," is an acronym for "Know You Are Loved," appears on a building in London's skyline, signaling that the story is far from over.

This cryptic message naturally piques the viewers' curiosity, especially since its only previous appearance was in the year 2053. Before that futuristic scene, the phrase had merely been spoken or perhaps penned in a letter.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Paul Tomalin, the series creator, clarified the show's ending. He mentioned that while the characters' arcs have reached a conclusion, there's still room for expansion if the series becomes a massive hit.

Furthermore, Tomalin emphasized the importance of providing a resolution, stating that it would be unfair to the audience to leave them hanging after an eight-hour investment in the show.

The ending of the show masterfully strikes a balance between closure and potential. It weaves together various storylines to offer a satisfying conclusion while also leaving the door ajar for intriguing future developments.

Bodies is available to watch on Netflix.