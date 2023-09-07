Where was Burning Body shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Spanish crime series explored

Netflix's upcoming Spanish crime series Burning Body, which is based on 2017's real-life case, Crime of the Guàrdia Urbana, is slated to premiere on the streaming service this Friday, September 8, 2023. The case centers around the murder of a Barcelona police officer named Pedro Rodríguez, whose charred body was found in the trunk of his burnt-out car at Barcelona's Foix reservoir.

The official synopsis for the upcoming series states:

''May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro are found inside a burnt-out car at Barcelona's Foix reservoir. The discovery quickly arouses the public's interest, especially when the investigation begins to reveal a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and s*xual scandals involving Pedro and two fellow police officers: his partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend Albert.''

Helmed by Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Mañá, with Laura Sarmiento serving as the writer, Burning Body (originally titled El Cuerpo en Llamas) stars Úrsula Corberó as Rosa in the lead role, alongside José Manuel Poga as Pedro, Quim Gutiérrez as Albert, Isak Férriz as Javi, Eva Llorach as Ester, Raúl Prieto as Manu, and Sergi Cervera as Néstor, among other actors.

The thriller series entirely takes place in Barcelona, Spain, where Pedro's slaying occurred and eventually culminated in a high-profile case. It takes viewers through the lengthy investigation into the murder case.

Spanish crime series Burning Body was entirely filmed in Spain, in and around the Province of Barcelona

According to The Cinemaholic, Netflix's Burning Body has been entirely filmed in the Province of Barcelona in Spain, where the real-life murder case occurred back in 2017. The production started in September 2022 and only concluded earlier this year, in February.

The majority of the primary sequences of the upcoming crime thriller series were filmed in the Province of Barcelona, located right at the center of the autonomous community of Catalonia in Spain's eastern region.

The production team reportedly traveled across the region and even set up camps in multiple neighborhoods in and around the city of Barcelona.

The outlet reported that while the bulk of exterior scenes were shot on location, many other interior parts of the series may have been filmed on a sound stage or in the film studios located in the province.

Elsewhere, the city of Manresa (the capital of the Comarca of Bages) was another primary location for the production of Burning Body. In fact, many prominent landmark sites can be seen in the background during certain sequences.

These include the La Sagrada Família, the Arc de Triomf, the Torre Glòries, the Cave of Saint Ignatius, and La Seu de Manresa.

More about the plot of Burning Body

As previously mentioned, the upcoming Spanish series on Netflix, Burning Body, is based on the real-life 2017 murder case of Pedro Rodríguez, a Barcelona police officer, whose charred remains were found in the trunk of his burnt-out car at Barcelona's Foix reservoir.

The investigation casts suspicion on two potential suspects, who also happen to be police officers: Pedro's partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend Albert.

It further brings to light some shocking revelations, which include toxic relationships' network, deceits, s*xual scandals, and violence among several police officers in Barcelona.

The highly anticipated miniseries Burning Body arrives on Netflix on September 8, 2023.