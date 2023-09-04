Burning Body cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new Spanish crime series, titled Burning Body, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, September 8, 2023. The show revolves around the shocking death of a police officer. Authorities suspect his girlfriend and her lover, but the case is a lot more complicated than it seems. The official description of the series, according to Netflix, reads:

''May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro (José Manuel Poga) are found inside a burnt-out car at Barcelona's Foix reservoir. The discovery quickly arouses the public's interest, especially when the investigation begins to reveal a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and s*xual scandals involving Pedro and two fellow police officers: his partner Rosa (Úrsula Corberó) and her ex-boyfriend Albert (Quim Gutiérrez).''

Burning Body features Úrsula Corberó in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting characters. The series is helmed by Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Mañá, with Laura Sarmiento serving as the writer.

Netflix's Burning Body cast list: Úrsula Corberó and others star in new Spanish thriller series

1) Úrsula Corberó as Rosa

Úrsula Corberó essays the lead character of Rosa in Netflix's Burning Body. She's also a police officer who's suspected to be involved in Pedro's death. It'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the series.

Úrsula Corberó looks brilliant in the trailer as she wonderfully portrays her character's various complex shades with remarkable ease.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include La resistencia, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Money Heist, and Vodoo doll, to name a few.

2) Quim Gutiérrez as Albert

Quim Gutiérrez dons the role of Albert in the new Netflix Spanish thriller series. Albert is Rosa's lover who's also one of the suspects in Pedro's death. He seems to be playing a grey character and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character would be explored in the series.

Viewers can expect Quin to deliver a powerful performance in the series. He's previously appeared in various other TV shows and movies like One Year, One Night, Chasing Wonders, The Neighbor, Advantages of Travelling by Train, El accidente, and many more.

3) José Manuel Poga as Pedro

José Manuel Poga portrays the role of Pedro in Burning Body. Pedro is the officer who dies, following which a massive investigation is launched, with two potential suspects. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to his character are known at this point.

José Manuel Poga is a noted actor who's essayed quite a few memorable roles in films and shows like Tú también lo harías, The Endless Trench, Gun City, Fugitiva, and Money Heist, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features many others playing pivotal supporting roles. These include:

Isak Férriz as Javi

Eva Llorach as Ester

Raúl Prieto as Manu

Sergi Cervera as Néstor

Guiomar Caiado as Sofía

Aina Clotet as Silvia

Aleida Torrent as Vanesa

Bruno Sevilla as Álvaro

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Burning Body on Netflix on Friday, September 8, 2023.