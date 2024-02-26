The Equalizer season 4 episode 2 recap: What happens in Full Throttle? 

In the latest episode of The Equalizer Season 4, titled Full Throttle, Robyn (Queen Latifah) and her team embark on a mission to bring peace to two families while facing their own personal and professional challenges.

Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) is uncertain about her future, while Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) puts her relationship on hold to support her grand-niece. The episode aired on February 25, 2024.

In The Equalizer season 4 premiere, Robyn and her team face a difficult situation as they are targeted by Michelle Chambers, a former CIA colleague looking for revenge. In the episode, there is high-stakes action, including a rescue mission and a confrontation with the CIA. As the team overcomes threats, the unexpected twist comes during the last moments when Michelle escapes custody, raising questions about her next move.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from The Equalizer season 4 episode 2.

What Happened in The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 2?

The Equalizer season 4, episode 2, opens with a tragic hit-and-run incident involving teenage girls, leading to Jordan's critical injury. Jordan's mother asks for Robyn's help, who takes on the case to find out the truth behind the accident. With Mel and Harry's help, Robyn goes deep into the world of street car racing, discovering a web of deceit and danger.

In the meantime, Ari, who is responsible for a hit-and-run accident, is being chased by unknown attackers, leading to an urgent rescue mission. As Mel delves deeper into the investigation, she discovers that Ari is linked to a stolen diamond and a political upheaval, making the case more complicated.

While investigating, Mel meets Christine when she and Robyn visit a car shop as part of their investigation into the hit-and-run incident involving Jordan. The car shop is frequented by street car racers, and they hope to gather information about the unidentified racer who hit Jordan.

Upon questioning Christine about the incident, she tells her that she knows the identity of the racer they are looking for. She shows Mel a photo of the racer, giving a crucial lead in the investigation.

Mel finds out that the Maserati Ari was driving, the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident was sold to the consulate of Sudan. This leads to identifying Ari's father as a diplomat.

Mel decides to visit the Sudanese consulate to gather more details. There, she manages to talk to Ari's mother, who tells her that she hasn't seen her son since the day before. The mother mentions that Ari had been stressed due to the regime takeover in their home country.

As Robyn and Dante work on a case, they encounter personal struggles involving their children. Delilah talks about wanting to join the military, sparking a conversation about career paths and family traditions. Aunt Vi tries to discourage Delilah, but her efforts backfire.

Meanwhile, Dante struggles with his father's return while balancing personal and professional obligations, all while navigating his children's wish for a relationship with their grandfather.

What Happened at the End of The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 2? Explained

As Robyn and her team track down Ari, they confront a group of armed soldiers at a warehouse where Ari is held captive.

In the warehouse showdown, they are outnumbered and facing danger, Johnny's friend intervenes but tragically gets killed. The trio, Mel, Dante, and Robyn, get into a fight where Dante saves Mel from a potential gunshot, and Robyn uses Ari's language to tell him to get down and save his life. Ari, taking responsibility, shows remorse and asks Robyn to take him to the hospital to see Jordan. Jordan's mother shows compassion and decides not to press charges.

The diamond is found to have been stolen by Ari's father, a diplomat from Sudan, who took the gem to secure a better life for his family. To keep the diamond hidden, he had put it in Ari's car's glove compartment.

The twist in the plot occurs when it's discovered that the diamond was not in the car when the soldiers found it. Through investigation and a series of events, Robyn realizes that a girl named Christine, associated with street car racing, is the one who took the diamond.

Christine confesses to stealing the diamond for a better life and returns it to Robyn, thus ending the complicated case.

Season 4 of The Equalizer premiered on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The show airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET on CBS.