The Fall Guy 2024 action movie: Full cast list and characters explored

The Fall Guy is an action-comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce. It is based on a series from the 1980s of the same name, created by Glen A. Larson. The highly anticipated film is set to premiere across theaters on May 3, 2024, and is distributed by Universal Pictures.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads,

"After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt."

The film has a star-studded cast, with Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt taking the lead. Director David Leitch's last film, Bullet Train, which starred Brad Pitt, was a great blend of action and comedy, and it can be expected that The Fall Guy will follow in its footsteps.

The Fall Guy - Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Hannah Waddingham star in the upcoming action-comedy film

1) Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers

Gosling at the European Premiere Of "Barbie" (image via Getty)

Ryan Gosling, who plays stuntman Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy, is one of the leads in the cast. Gosling will be able to tap into his comedic flair and innate ability to be charming and witty, much as he did in Barbie and The Nice Guys. Gosling previously portrayed a stuntperson in one of his most famous roles as The Driver in Drive.

Ryan Gosling recently received critical acclaim for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The Golden Globe award winner has been part of some fantastic films like La La Land (2016), Half Nelson (2006), and The Big Short (2015), among others.

2) Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno

Emily Blunt, who recently starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, is set to play Jody Moreno, the ex-girlfriend of Ryan Gosling's character in The Fall Guy. Her character, Jody Moreno, is a former stuntwoman who is directing her first film and reencounters Gosling's character.

Emily Blunt is a star in her own right, with a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and three British Academy Film Awards. Apart from her most recent work in Oppenheimer (2023), she has been seen in some blockbuster films like The Girl on the Train (2016), A Quiet Place (2018), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

3) Hannah Waddingham as Gail

Hannah Waddingham is playing the role of a film producer named Gail. She is producing the film directed by Emily Blunt's character. Any more details about her character are kept under wraps for now.

Waddingham was famous for playing the role of Rebecca Welton in the hit series Ted Lasso. She has also been a part of acclaimed films like Les Misérables (2012) and Winter Ridge (2018).

The Fall Guy - Other Members of the Cast

The cast of the upcoming film also includes Aaron Taylor Johnson in the role of Tom Ryder. He previously worked with Leitch on Bullet Train. The film's cast includes Academy Award nominees Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer.

One of the most notable cast members of The Fall Guy is Lee Majors, the actor who played the role of Colt Seavers in the 1980 television series that inspired the film.

The Fall Guy will be released across theatres in the US on May 3, 2024, so stay tuned!