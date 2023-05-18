The Flash season 9 episode 12 recap: Why was Barry skeptical of his relationship with Iris? 

Episode 12 of The Flash saw Iris and Barry's relationship in jeopardy. When Barry traveled to the year 2049 and saw his wife leading a different and happy life with Eddie, he began wondering if his wife indeed loved him. This episode also saw Nora being possessed by the Negative Speed Force and attacking Barry.

Eddie is even close to accepting the crystal's power and when he does so, it's game over for our heroes.

This episode of The Flash was titled A New World, Part Three. It was directed by Stefan Pleszczynski and written by Jonathan Butler & Sarah Tarkoff. It aired on CW on May 17, 2023.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

The Flash season 9 episode 12 recap: Will Iris leave Barry in the future?

The episode began with Barry and Eddie reuniting in the year 2049. Dr. Malcom Gilmore finally accepts that he is the reincarnation of Eddie Thawne.

Meanwhile, a CCPD commander deciding what to do next is suddenly taken away in a millisecond by some force that emerges from the sky. Eddie then goes to STAR Laps to look for The Flash and seek his wisdom.

He had sacrificed himself to stop his descendant, but Reverse-Flash was not dead yet. Eddie soon also learns about the Flash Museum. He then notices Nora, who looked exactly like his own daughter. Unable to figure out what to do with him, Nora contacts Barry from the year 2049. But he unexpectedly falls victim to the cobalt crystal.

When Barry tries to hug Nora, she hits him with the cobalt crystal. Eddie manages to save Barry and the latter takes him back to Malcolm Gilmore's West house. Barry speculates that Negative Speed Force created a new universe to seduce Eddie after his rebirth. Eddie got furious and blamed Barry for stealing his life and future bride.

Eddie visited Iris in 2049 and Barry went to deal with the murderous Nora. Iris and Eddie share a moment and he decides to stay in West Allen after seeing a portrait of him, Iris, and Blonde Nora. Iris tells him that she was loyal to Barry and the life they had, and this angers Eddie. He returns to his lab where the Negative Speed Force convinced him to accept the cobalt crystal's power.

Inside the crystal waited Zoom, Reverse-Flash, Savitar, and Godspeed, who wanted Eddie to end Barry's legacy forever. A possessed Norra battled Barry until Cecile arrived from the year 2049. Everyone then returns to the STAR Lab.

Barry was now skeptical about Iris and how happy she was with him. She told him that she loved him, but the evil force still haunted Barry. We are then shown that Eddie is back in his lab and is furious about his failure. He was trying to figure out what he did wrong.

All he had to do was accept the crystal's power and he would receive everything he wanted. The episode ends with a glimpse of the assassins locked in the crystal as Eddie begins feeling an unimaginable new power.

