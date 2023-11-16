The Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”: Everything we know so far

The Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is set to be the next big release in the world of sneakers. This collaboration, expected next year, is a fresh take on Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design on the classic Air Force 1.

Yasunari Miyazaki of GOD SELECTION XXX has given us a first glimpse of this exciting project, showcasing a departure from Fujiwara's usual color mix of white, black, and royal blue. Instead, this new design opts for a sleek, all-white color scheme.

Maintaining the fundamental elements of the Air Force 1, the Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is built with the typical leather construction. It features perforations at the toe box, mesh tongues, and matching inner linings.

Unique to this edition are fragment-specific details like the Lightning Bolt motif on the heels and “FRGMT” etched into the midsoles, adding an exclusive touch to the iconic design.

All the sneakerheads should mark their calendars for Summer 2024, as this is when the Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is expected to drop. The sneaker world is already feeling the buzz due to Hiroshi Fujiwara's and Nike's collaboration. The release date and pricing information are going to be released soon.

The Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” retains the timeless silhouette of the Air Force 1. As can be seen, the shoe's clean white leather upper is both stylish and versatile, suitable for a range of outfits and occasions. In addition, the perforations at the toe box are not just for show; they provide breathability, making the shoes comfortable for all-day wear.

A standout feature of the Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is the Lightning Bolt motif at the heels. This symbol is a signature of fragment design and is instantly recognizable to fans of the brand. The “FRGMT” inscription on the midsoles further adds to the shoe's exclusive appeal.

The Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

Fragment design, led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, has a history of successful collaborations with Nike. Known for their minimalist and sophisticated approach, fragment design has consistently added a unique twist to classic Nike models.

This upcoming Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is the latest in a series of collaborations that blend Fujiwara's keen design sense with Nike's iconic styles.

The Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is more than just a sneaker; it's a fusion of classic design and modern style. Set to release in Summer 2024, this collaboration promises to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

The combination of Nike's timeless Air Force 1 design and the Fragment's distinctive detailing makes this shoe a must-have.

Watch out for its release at Nike retailers and online platforms, where it will be available for purchase. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of this unique collaboration, blending the best of both worlds in sneaker design.