5 best Gore-Tex sneakers to avail in 2023

The best Gore-Tex sneakers have become an essential footwear choice for those who are active and outdoorsy, especially when unpredictable weather conditions are a factor. While GORE-TEX was primarily associated with winter gear, today's changing climate means that it's essential to have gear that can adapt to sudden rain showers during hikes or even casual city strolls.

This technology provides the ultimate combination of waterproofing and breathability, ensuring that feet stay dry without sacrificing comfort.

Brands across the spectrum, from dedicated sportswear companies to high-end luxury labels, have recognized the versatility of GORE-TEX. Hence, they're incorporating it into sneakers, offering consumers the best of both worlds: style and substance.

Before diving into the top picks, it's essential to understand what GORE-TEX truly is. It's a waterproof, breathable fabric membrane that can repel liquid water while allowing water vapor to pass through. So, without further ado, let's dive into the five best Gore-Tex sneakers to consider in 2023.

5 best Gore-Tex sneakers You should try in 2023

1) Merrell Moab 3 GTX

Merrell Moab 3 GTX (Image via official website)

Released on February 5, 2023, with a price tag of $140, the Merrell Moab 3 GTX stands out as an exceptional Gore-Tex hiking shoe. Right from its initial unveiling, this shoe left an indelible mark due to its comfort and durability. Straight out of the box, they feel incredibly comfortable, thanks to the thick padded tongue and extra padding around the heel. The Gore-Tex lining ensures that feet remain dry, even during the most treacherous hikes.

On a technical note, its flexibility is commendable, registering 30% more flexibility than average. For those seeking a durable, reliable, and waterproof hiking shoe, the Merrell Moab 3 Gore-Tex sneakers are a prime choice. However, it's worth noting that these shoes lean on the heavier side, weighing in at 15.9 oz (450g).

2) Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX

Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX (Image via Salomon)

Launched on April 10, 2023, and priced at $160, the Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX is nothing short of impressive. It strikes a balance between lightweight construction and top-notch performance. Weighing just 13.3 oz (378g), it ensures that wearers can cover more distance without feeling fatigued.

The shoe's Gore-Tex technology offers impeccable waterproofing, standing up to rigorous tests, including being submerged in streams. Its stability, especially on uneven trails, is commendable, with a heel counter that offers unparalleled support.

3) Hoka Anacapa Low GTX

Hoka Anacapa Low Gore-Tex sneakers (Image via Hoka website)

Debuted on March 15, 2023, and retailing at $155, the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX is the go-to for cushioning. The midsole feels incredibly plush, akin to a premium running shoe, while still maintaining the stability needed for hiking.

These Gore-Tex sneakers boast of a wider platform than most shoes, ensuring maximum comfort and reducing the likelihood of ankle rolls.

The incorporation of Gore-Tex technology means that water remains on the outside while comfort reigns supreme inside. Its lightweight construction, weighing 13.9 oz (393g), makes it perfect for long hikes.

4) Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX (Image via Adidas official website)

Released on June 20, 2023, with a price point of $145, the Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX is the epitome of stability. Its design ensures that wearers can confidently traverse wet and slippery terrains without the fear of ankle twists.

The rigidity of these Gore-Tex sneakers speaks of their unparalleled stability, scoring high on stiffness tests. While the shoe maintains a high level of rigidity, it's surprisingly flexible, allowing for natural strides. The Gore-Tex membrane offers top-tier waterproofing, making it a formidable choice for hikers.

5) Moncler Trailgrip GTX Low-Top Sneakers

Moncler Trailgrip GTX Low-Top Sneakers (Image via official website)

Available from July 25, 2023, at $270, the Moncler Trailgrip GTX Low-Top Sneakers are where luxury meets functionality. Designed for outdoor adventures, these sneakers offer comfort and stability in a stylish package.

Made from ripstop, they are enhanced with a GORE-TEX water-repellent membrane, ensuring that style doesn't come at the expense of practicality. The shoe's design, from its EVA midsole to the Vibram® tread, ensures slip resistance, flexibility, and lightness.

2023 offers a range of great Gore-Tex sneaker options. For those who love adventures or simply want comfy city shoes, there's a perfect match out there. Big brands have blended style and practical features, like Moncler's trendy designs with waterproof tech.

As more people discover these shoes, Gore-Tex sneakers are likely to become a top choice. Whether someone wants durability, fashion, or sheer comfort, these sneakers are a solid bet. Anyone looking for a fresh pair should definitely consider these top Gore-Tex picks of 2023.