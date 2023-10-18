Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection brings forth an unprecedented blend of rugged functionality and modern style, redefining outdoor fashion.

Salomon's undying commitment to superior outdoor gear merges beautifully with the artistic prowess of Boris Bidjan Saberi's 11, crafting an ensemble that appeals both to the mountaineer and the urbanite. This collaboration bridges the often-distinct worlds of cutting-edge fashion and outdoor utility, presenting pieces that are as stylish as they are durable.

Perfectly timed for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, enthusiasts can look forward to this impeccable fusion of brands. Set to be released on October 17, anticipation is rife, and the collection promises not to disappoint with its expansive product range on Salomon's official website.

Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection is available from October 17

Expand Tweet

The crown jewel of the "Athletic Bouldering" collection remains the reinvented Salomon XT sneakers. Presented in timeless shades of black and white, these shoes feature distinctive zig-zagged overlays on their side panels, adding a flair of design intricacy.

The heel is adorned with minimal text co-branding, maintaining the collection's sleek look. Furthermore, the shoes flaunt a lower-cut silhouette, marrying modern aesthetics with functional design.

The thicker heel is a purposeful addition, ensuring amplified support during demanding trails.

Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection (Image via Boris Bidjan website)

Versatile apparel

The Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection doesn't stop at footwear, it ventures impressively into apparel, each piece echoing the collection's core philosophy:

Waterproof Parka Jacket: Designed for resilience, this jacket from Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection, ensures you remain unfazed, come rain or shine.

Windbreaker: Tailored for those chilly winds, its style is as captivating as its utility.

Trousers: Perfectly balancing design and utility, they're your go-to for city streets or mountain treks.

T-shirts: Minimalistic monochromatic designs, capturing the essence of the collection's theme.

Hiking Water Bag: A blend of Salomon's outdoor legacy and Boris' design genius, it's both functional and stylish.

The "Athletic Bouldering" collection by Salomon x 11 By BBS has prices starting at $45 for socks, and going up to $1,050 for a shell jacket. The shoes in this collection cost $315.

Every apparel piece carries a consistent monochromatic theme, underscoring the bouldering concept and emphasizing its unique positioning in the market.

Salomon

A Legacy of Outdoor Innovation Founded in the French Alps in 1947, Salomon began its journey with a passion for mountain sports. Over the decades, the brand evolved, becoming synonymous with advanced outdoor gear, from ski equipment to trail-running shoes.

Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi sneakers (Image via Boris Bidjan website)

Its commitment to innovative designs and quality ensured that Salomon remained a preferred choice for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Whether it's skiing, hiking, or trail running, Salomon's gear has always been at the forefront, enabling adventurers to push their limits.

Boris Bidjan Saberi

The confluence of craft and contemporary German-Persian designer Boris Bidjan Saberi launched his eponymous brand in 2006, quickly gaining recognition for his meticulous attention to detail and avant-garde approach to fashion.

Drawing inspiration from urban cultures, skateboarding, and his Middle Eastern heritage, Saberi's designs present a unique blend of streetwear and luxury. With an emphasis on craftsmanship, his creations are more than just clothing; they're an exploration of identity and form, redefining modern menswear.

Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi sneakers' collection (Image via official website of Salomon)

The Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection made a statement in the world of apparel and footwear.

For outdoor enthusiasts or fashion aficionados, this Salomon x 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi capsule collection offers something for everyone. Ready to elevate your Fall/Winter 2023 wardrobe? The collection is available starting October 17, exclusively online at Salomon.