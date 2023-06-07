The Full Monty on Hulu: Release date, air time, trailer, and more

Hulu's new TV series, The Full Monty, is all set to premiere on FX and Hulu on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show is a sequel to the hit 1997 film of the same name, and the plot is set 25 years after the events portrayed in the original movie, continuing the fascinating story of the Monty gang.

The show stars Robert Carlyle in one of the lead roles, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. It is helmed by Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead.

The Full Monty trailer showcases the return of the beloved Monty gang

FX Networks dropped the official trailer for The Full Monty on May 11, 2023, briefly depicting several comical moments set to unfold in the new series. The trailer has a runtime of close to two minutes, but it doesn't give away any major plot details that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctly funny tone that is sure to remind fans of the original movie. Along with the trailer, FX Networks also shared the official synopsis of the film, which states:

''The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation.''

The description further states:

''Gaz might be older but he’s no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining series that does complete justice to the original movie. The 1997 film focuses on a group of unemployed men, who begin a strip club after losing their jobs. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the movie:

''After losing his job at a steel factory, Gaz (Robert Carlyle) learns that his wife wants to sue him for missed child support payments. Desperate for money, Gaz and his friend Dave (Mark Addy) decide to create their own male strip-tease act. The two friends recruit four more men, including their former foreman (Tom Wilkinson) and a security guard (Steve Huison). The group promises that their show will succeed because they are willing to go "the Full Monty": completely na*ed.''

More details about The Full Monty cast

Actor Robert Carlyle is set to reprise his role as Gary ''Gaz'' Schofield in the new series. He received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character in the original movie, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the upcoming movie.

Based on the trailer for The Full Monty, Carlyle looks impressive, and viewers can expect him to deliver another memorable performance in the show. His other notable acting credits include 28 Weeks Later, Trainspotting, The World Is Not Enough, and Once Upon a Time, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other actors like Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, Mark Addy as Dave, Paul Barber as Horse, and many others.

Don't miss The Full Monty on Hulu on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

