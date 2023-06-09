The Full Monty sequel: Who stars in Hulu's new series?

Hulu's sequel to Peter Cattaneo's hit 1997 film, The Full Monty, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The sequel show continues the story of the beloved titular gang as all the fan-favorite characters return. Here's FX Networks' official synopsis of the movie:

''The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation.''

The description further reads:

''Gaz might be older but he’s no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.''

Robert Carlyle features in one of the key roles, with many others from the original cast reprising their characters. The series is helmed by noted filmmakers Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead.

Hulu's The Full Monty cast list: Robert Carlyle and others to feature in sequel series

1) Robert Carlyle as Gary ''Gaz'' Schofield

Actor Robert Carlyle plays the lead role of Gary ''Gaz'' Schofield in Hulu's The Full Monty. He's the leader of the gang who formed the strip club earlier to make ends meet.

Based on the trailer, Carlyle looks impressive, as he wonderfully captures his character's quirkiness and sense of humor with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect another iconic performance from him on the show. His other acting credits include Hamish Macbeth, Human Trafficking, Angela's Ashes, and many more.

2) Tom Wilkinson As Gerald Arthur Cooper

Actor Tom Wilkinson portrays the role of Gerald Arthur Cooper in the new sequel series. He's a member of the gang, and in the original 1997 flick, he had a significant role. Fans may anticipate the actor giving another remarkable performance in one of his most well-known roles.

Apart from The Full Monty, Tom Wilkinson is known for his appearances in numerous other TV shows and films over the years, like Dead in a Week or Your Money Back, Belgravia, The Catcher Was a Spy, and many more.

3) Mark Addy as Dave Horsefall

Mark Addy essays the role of Dave Horsefall in The Fully Monty sequel series. He was a steelworker with Gary and is his closest friend. One of the most intriguing aspects of the story is their friendship. It would be interesting to see how Addy's character is explored in the new series after receiving high praise for his performance as Dave in the original film.

He has previously appeared in Atlantis, Game of Thrones, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the show also features numerous others essaying pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Steve Huison as Lomper

Paul Barber as Barrington Mitchell

Talitha Wing as Destiny

Lesley Sharp as Jean Horsefall

Aiden Cook As Twiglet

Tupele Dorgu As Yaz

Phillip Rhys Chaudary As Dilip Amagee

Ben Crompton

The Full Monty trailer maintains a distinctive tone that promises to provide fans with a unique experience while staying true to the world of the original movie. Fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining and engaging comedy series.

Don't forget to catch The Full Monty on Hulu on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

