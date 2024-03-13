The Gentlemen Series Netflix: Full cast and character list explored 

The Gentlemen is created by celebrated filmmaker Guy Ritchie. The Gentlemen serves as a spinoff from his 2019 film of the same name. It is set in the enigmatic realm of Halstead Manor. The series premiered on March 7, 2024, on Netflix, and has captivated audiences with its interesting narrative.

The story of The Gentlemen revolves around Eddie, who inherits his father's estate unexpectedly. However, he is unaware of the fact that his property, which seems to be ordinary, hides a prospering weed empire, handled by the mastermind Bobby Glass.

Eddie explores deeper and finds himself entangled in the dark arts of the British criminal underworld. The series navigates his journey as he tries to seize control of the entire operation.

Let's explore the talented cast of The Gentlemen.

The primary cast of The Gentlemen

1) Theo James

Theo James plays the role of Eddie Horniman, who is the second son of the Duke of Halstead. He initially joined the British army, but upon his father's demise, instead of his brother, he inherited his family's title and the massive family estate.

He later discovers that the estate has been propped up by criminal activities, including an underground drug empire. Eddie faces the challenges of detaching his family from the web of crime while struggling with his newfound power.

Theo James is known for his role in the dystopian science fiction movie franchise, Divergent. He played the role of Dauntless leader Tobias " Four" Eaton. His other works include The Time Traveler's Wife, Underworld: Awakening and The Secret Scripture.

2) Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario plays the character of stylish, sardonic and sophisticated Susie Glass. She runs her father Bobby's criminal organization. It is Susie who surprises Eddie by revealing the massive weed operation hidden under his estate. They initially have many clashes, but eventually develop a deeper understanding.

Kaya Scodelario gained fame from her role as Effy Stonem in the UK TV series, Skins. She also starred in the science fiction film series The Maze Runner, as Teresa Agnes. Her other notable works include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Resident Evil: welcome to Racoon City.

3) Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone plays the character of Bobby Glass. He's Susie's father and the mastermind behind the criminal organization. Ray Winstone is a prolific actor who is known for his roles in Sexy Beast, The Departed and Beawulf.

4) Daniel Ings

Daniel Ings plays the role of Eddie's older brother, Freddy Horniman. Freddy is supposed to inherit the Halstead estate but has lived his life off partying and investing in unprofitable businesses. His life takes an unexpected turn when Eddie inherits the estate.

Daniel Ings is known for his roles in TV series like Lovesick and The Crown. His other works include The Marvels, Sex Education and Black Mirror.

5) Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson portrays the character of Lady Sabrina. She is Eddie's mother and the dowager Duchess of Halstead. She is a lady with connections to aristocracy and the criminal world. Joely Richardson is an accomplished actress with notable works like Nip/tuck, the Tudors and Red Sparrow.

6) Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito plays the role of Stanley Johnson, better known as Uncle Stan. He appears to be obsessed with British aristocracy. Uncle Stan is interested in Eddie and is probably looking to seize the opportunity of him inheriting his father's estate, to branch out methamphetamine into the weed industry.

Giancarlo Esposito is known for his role as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He has also appeared on The Mandalorian and Do the Right Thing.

7) Vinnie Jones

Vinnie Jones plays the role of Geoff Seacombe. Geoff is a seasoned on-screen gangster, who is very attached to the Halstead estate and the Horniman family. Vinnie Jones's previous works include X Men: The Last Stand, Two Smoking Barrels and Swordfish.

The secondary cast of The Gentlemen

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Harry Goodwins as Jack Glass

Peter Serafinowicz as Tommy Dixon

The Gentlemen is available to stream on Netflix.