The Girl from Plainville Episode 6 ending: Why did Michelle choose to have a bench trial?

After airing one of its most intense episodes to date, The Girl from Plainville left viewers in the dark about the future of the protagonists, Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan) and Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning).

Since the show is based on the infamous real-life texting suicide case, we know what lies ahead for the two main characters. However, the show is doing a good job of building the mystery and holding the interest of viewers.

The sixth episode, titled Talking is Healing, deals with the initial phases of Michelle's trial and tracks the slow decline of Conrad's mental health in the past. Since the story is split into two timelines shown simultaneously, we see the events take place in tandem with each other.

The episode managed to shock viewers, with Michelle calling for a bench trial and Conrad seemingly breaking up with her at the end of the episode.

The Girl from Plainville Episode 6: Avoiding the media attention

A 20-year-old Michelle Carter on trial

The previous episode of The Girl from Plainville made it abundantly clear that the press had taken a special interest in the accused teenager. They sensationalized the text-suicide case and termed it as 'involuntary manslaughter' even before the delivery of the verdict.

While there was no concrete explanation in the episode as to why Michelle opted for a bench trial, the circumstances surrounding her trial make it self-explanatory. 20-year-old Michelle went on trial after two years, which meant that the case had already been dissected and judged by the media.

The common public was already biased against Michelle by the time of the trial with the media sharing their version of the case all over the world and sensationalizing it in the process. Michelle thus had a more impartial shot at justice in a bench trial if she could somehow prove that she was not the reason for Conrad's death. It is possible that Michelle acted on the advice of her lawyer alone.

Does Conrad break up with Michelle?

Conrad and Michelle

After Michelle and Conrad's argument in the latest episode of The Girl from Plainville, he stopped picking up her calls. He left a message saying, "I can't go on like this," indicating an end to their relationship. However, given Conrad's unwell psyche and wild mood swings, it is possible that his break-up decision was impulsive.

The argument and Conrad's anger probably stemmed from Michelle's time away in the facility and her subsequent progress. Despite the argument and the possible breakup, we know there is a good chance that Conrad and Michelle will get back together before his death.

