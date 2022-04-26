The Girl from Plainville Episode 7 ending: Why does Michelle lie to her friends?

The latest episode of The Girl from Plainville went further into exploring the twisted and troubled psyche of teenagers, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) and Conrad 'Coco' Roy (Colton Ryan). They are seen navigating a dark and dangerous path, that will ultimately result in the tragic suicide of Coco.

Titled Teenage Dirtbag, the second-last episode of the Hulu mini-series was responsible for setting up a stage for the finale. We witness Coco becoming increasingly volatile in this episode of the courtroom drama. There is a hint that Michelle might not have been as innocent as she claimed. Michelle lied to her friend, Natalie Gibson (Ella Rubin), about Conrad's whereabouts in an act of perceived self-defense.

The Girl from Plainville Episode 7 aired on April 26, 2022.

The Girl from Plainville Episode 7 ending: Michelle's attempts at a cover-up

In the past timeline, we are just weeks away from Conrad's impending suicide. This episode sees Conrad declare that he will go through with his suicide plan no matter what. He discusses it with Michelle with in cold, hard terms, almost like it is a calculation. He wants it to look like an accident and discusses probable ways to make it happen with Michelle.

There is an underlying implication that Michelle understands that Conrad is serious this time. He will go through with this plan no matter what and it is concerning for her because she is deeply involved in it. Overwhelmed, Michelle tells Natalie that Conrad is missing.

Michelle knows that she is lying. While we are familiar with her habit of swinging between a victim and a criminal, we know that this is a purposeful lie meant to benefit nobody but her.. After receiving a message from Conrad saying, "See you in the next life," she lies to Natalie about Conrad being missing instead of coming clean.

She might have been reaching out to Natalie in some way, but her lie makes it more likely that she was trying to gain sympathy and create an alibi, in case Conrad went through with his plan.

Present-day Michelle is still pinned for Conrad's suicide, and her lies do not bode well for her future.

The final moments of this week's The Girl from Plainville indicated that the trial reaching its end. We will see the final verdict on Michelle Carter's case in the next episode. As of Episode 7, it seems that Michelle is doomed.

The last episode, titled Blank Spaces, will air on May 3, 2022, on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

