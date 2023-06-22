The Gold cast list and characters explored

Paramount+'s new crime drama series, The Gold, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The show is reportedly inspired by the notorious Brink's-Mat robbery that took place in London in 1983. Here's a short description of the series, as per BBC:

''On the 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft, at the time the biggest in world history, but for its wider legacy.''

The description further reads,

''The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.''

The series stars Hugh Bonneville in one of the major roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Aneil Karia and Lawrence Gough.

The Gold cast list: Hugh Bonneville and others to star in new crime drama series

1) Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce

Hugh Bonneville essays the lead role of Brian Boyce in The Gold. Brian is a detective who leads the investigation and plays a key role in the story. Bonneville looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the show.

Hugh Bonneville's other notable film and TV acting credits include Mosley, Bank of Dave, and Muppets Most Wanted, to name a few.

2) Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper

Dominic Cooper essays the role of Edwyn Cooper in the new crime drama series. Edwyn is a businessman who's planning to invest the money from the stolen bullion. Cooper looks brilliant in the show's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performace in the series. Apart from The Gold, Cooper is known for his performances in Agent Carter, Preacher, Captain America: The First Avenger, and My Week with Marilyn, among many more.

3) Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings

Charlotte Spencer dons the role of Nicki Jennings in The Gold. Nicki is a young detective who's part of the main investigation. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. She's previously appeared in The Duke, Cindrella, Sandition, The Living and the Dead, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also features many others playing crucial supporting/minor roles. These include:

Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer

Tom Cullen as John Palmer

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye

Sean Gilder as DI Neville Carter

Daniel Ings as Archie Osborne

Silas Carson as Harry Bowman

Paul Thornley as Max Goodman

The official trailer for the series offers a peek into the various gripping events set to unfold in the new series. The trailer brilliantly sets the tone and doesn't give away any major spoilers. Viewers can expect a thrilling crime drama series replete with many dramatic moments.

Don't forget to watch The Gold on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

