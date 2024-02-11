The Golden Bachelorette Spinoff: Who are the top candidates? Everything you need to know

A spinoff series, The Golden Bachelorette, with a format similar to The Golden Bachelor, is already in the works. On February 10, 2024, at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California, ABC confirmed that The Golden Bachelorette is set to air this fall.

Following the 72-year-old The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and 70-year-old winner Theresa Nist's wedding, ABC released a statement to E! News,

"After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor. This all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years."

Even though there is no official cast confirmation from the show producers, fans think the runner-up from The Golden Bachelor Gerry’s season, Leslie Fhima, could be the one lucky lady hunting for love. Leslie is a personal trainer from Minneapolis.

Another potential candidate for The Golden Bachelorette could be Joan Vassos, who had to leave the show midway due to a family issue. Joan is a school administrator in Rockville, Maryland.

Everything you need to know about The Golden Bachelorette

Jesse Palmer, the host of the dating series The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, told E! News on December 1, 2023, that he wishes that participants from The Golden Bachelor would be a part of the upcoming spinoff series. According to him, there are great potential candidates among them,

"There are multiple women that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes. There's some very deserving ladies from that season."

When asked to choose or take one name for The Golden Bachelorette, Palmer replied,

"But there's no way I could recommend one out of those 22 women that would be better than any of the others. They'd all be wonderful candidates for it."

Viewers speculate that a 61-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Washington, Faith Martin, could also be the bachelorette on The Golden Bachelorette. Faith took the third spot and was later eliminated after Gerry chose Theresa. When asked whether she would be willing to join the franchise again, Faith told Parade on November 9, 2023,

“My direct answer would be 'absolutely.' I would do it because it’s been one of the best experiences of my life doing [The Golden Bachelor], and I would love for them to vet the people that I was interested in dating. Find them for me! Of course I would say yes.”

Another of The Golden Bachelor cast members, Ellen Goltzer, who got eliminated earlier on the show, told E! News in a December 1, 2023 interview that she is excited about the upcoming spinoff series and will watch it whether she is included as a cast mate. Ellen said,

"Then it shows that it was successful and that people are looking for it and people want to see it. And that, to me, is the most exciting part of it."

The Bachelor producer Jason Erlich told The Hollywood Reporter in a November 2, 2023 interview that,

"People are really liking the stories that we're telling, and so I'm really interested to see. It will be different; it will be almost like doing it for the first time all over again with The Golden Bachelorette. What is it going to be like with 20-some older men living in the Bachelor Mansion? We don’t know, but I'm pretty sure it will be different and interesting. And that’s what makes me want to watch."

To get more information about The Golden Bachelorette, follow the official Instagram accounts of The Bachelor and ABC.