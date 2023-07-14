The Golden Boy on HBO: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details revealed

The highly anticipated two-part HBO documentary, The Golden Boy, is set to be released on July 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET. It follows the journey of Oscar De La Hoya, a retired professional boxer and promoter.

The official logline of The Golden Boy reads:

"THE GOLDEN BOY peels back the layers of this celebrated yet complicated figure, exploring his triumphs and turmoil to reveal a man struggling to come to terms with lifelong demons."

Oscar De La Hoya, often referred to as The Golden Boy, is not only known for his successful boxing career but also for his significant impact on the sport as a promoter. After retiring from professional boxing in 2009, he founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002. The company has since become one of the most prominent and influential boxing promotion firms in the industry.

Oscar De La Hoya takes the spotlight in The Golden Boy docuseries

From the trailer of this HBO documentary, we get a brief look into the multi-dimensional story of Oscar De La Hoya.

The trailer suggests that the documentary will delve into the complexities of De La Hoya's life, highlighting both his triumphs and internal struggles. It hints at a personal journey of a man grappling with lifelong demons, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the challenges he faced behind the scenes.

The trailer promises a thought-provoking exploration of De La Hoya's life and provides a sense of the emotional depth and introspection that the documentary aims to deliver.

Plot of The Golden Boy

This documentary follows the remarkable journey of Oscar De La Hoya, a young boxing prodigy who achieved Olympic gold and multiple world titles by the age of 19. Hailed as a hometown hero and role model, De La Hoya's story captivated the Mexican-American community in East Los Angeles. However, behind the polished facade and the nickname "The Golden Boy," lies a complex and troubled individual.

Through candid interviews with De La Hoya and those closest to him, as well as rare archival footage, the docuseries unravels the layers of his life, exploring his triumphs, inner turmoil, and lifelong demons. It reveals the immense pressure he faced and the struggle to reconcile his public image with his struggles, shedding light on the untold stories beneath the surface of a celebrated icon.

Who is Oscar De La Hoya?

Oscar De La Hoya is a retired professional boxer and promoter. He was born on February 4, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, United States.

De La Hoya had a successful boxing career, competing in multiple weight classes and winning numerous titles, including an Olympic gold medal in 1992 and multiple world championships in different weight divisions. He is known for his impressive boxing skills, charismatic personality, and is one of the most popular and marketable fighters of his era.

After retiring from boxing, De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions, a successful boxing promotion company, where he has continued to contribute to the sport.

This documentary is helmed by director Fernando Villena. It is executive-produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Mario Lopez, Jeffrey Stearns, and David Wendell. The production is a collaboration between ViaMar Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS), showcasing the combined efforts of talented individuals to bring this captivating documentary to life.

Watch The Golden Boy on July 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET exclusively on HBO.