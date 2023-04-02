The Good Mothers release date, air time, plot, trailer, and more details explored

As per CinemaBlend, the new Italian mafia drama, The Good Mothers, will premiere in the US on Hulu on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, and globally on Disney+ on the same day at 3:01 am ET.

The series is based on a book of the same name by noted author Alex Perry. It tells the story of three women who went to work under a notorious Italian mafia gang in order to help a prosecutor take down the empire. The series is helmed by Julian Jarrold and Elisa Amoruso.

The Good Mothers trailer reveals three women's courageous efforts to bring down a mafia empire

Hulu dropped the official trailer for The Good Mothers on March 27, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer opens with a frightening scene which shows a woman running away, screaming for her mother, following which her father catches her.

The trailer goes on to depict a few key moments from the show, but it doesn't contain any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains a creepy tone, focusing largely on the atmosphere, while not compromising on character development either. Along with the trailer, Hulu also shared a brief description of the show, which states:

''The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment.''

The description concludes,

''Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola’s - two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can look forward to a powerful character-driven story of bravery, determination, and morality as the three women set out to bring down a notorious mafia empire.

The show reportedly has a total of six episodes, all of which are expected to air on the same day on Hulu and Disney+ on April 5, 2023.

Who stars in The Good Mothers? Cast details explored

The Good Mothers features Barbara Chichiarelli as a young, talented prosecutor named Anna Colace. She is one of the major characters in the film, apart from the three women, and viewers can expect Barbara to deliver a memorable performance on the show.

Barabara Chichiarelli has previously starred in Bad Tales, Suburra: Blood on Rome, and La Compagnia del Cigno, to name a few. The rest of the cast includes Valentina Bellè as Giuseppina Pesce, Gaia Girace as Denise Cosco, Francesco Colella as Carlo Cosco, and many others.

You can watch The Good Mothers on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes