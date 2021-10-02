'The Guilty' - What's the takeaway from the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller? (spoilers ahead) 

The Guilty - a Netflix thriller filmed in just two rooms with only Jake Gyllenhaal on screen for the most part - will have you hooked.

The plot of The Guilty revolves around a demoted police officer-turned-911 operator, responding to distressed calls during the Los Angeles wildfire season. The story takes an interesting turn when Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) receives a call from an abducted woman, Emily (Riley Keough) on the LA highway. Concerned about the woman's well-being, Joe makes it a mission to rescue her before it's too late.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Guilty is an adaptation of the 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller of the same name (Den Skyldige). With emotive voice performances by Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano and Eli Goree, it's almost impossible to believe that the movie was shot remotely for 11 days during the pandemic.

'The Guilty': Takeaway

Still from Netflix's trailer for The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

With intense plot twists and an extraordinary performance by Jake Gyllenhaal, the real takeaway from The Guilty is - there's always more than what meets the eye. Throughout the movie, viewers would think and believe that Emily needs help and Joe will help her out at any cost. After all, who wouldn't want to help a woman separated from her children and abducted by her estranged husband?

But Joe's instincts to rescue Emily are proven wrong when he learns that she was never the victim but the criminal. Which also leads to the fact that the story is not always as it seems, sometimes the victim might not be the victim at all.

Yet, Joe manages to save Emily from taking her own life after escaping from her husband's van, through just a phone call, making him somewhat of a hero. “Broken people save broken people,” a dialog said by Sergeant Denise Wade (Christina Vidal) towards the end might stick with viewers. But it also might question whether this broken person can save other people and himself? In 90 minutes? Over a phone call?

The Guilty, being a thriller, might not be for everyone, but for someone who loves brutal plot twists and intense tension, it's definitely a must-watch. Catch it streaming on Netflix today.

