The Hopewell Haunting release date, trailer, cast, and more details

The Hopewell Haunting is an upcoming horror film that is set to haunt theaters on June 13, 2023. Directed by Dane Sears, the film is set in 1931 in the small town of Hopewell, Virginia. It follows the journey of Brother James Howell, a disillusioned preacher who must confront his lost faith and battle an evil spirit that threatens to destroy his soul.

With its intriguing premise, talented cast, and positive early reception, The Hopewell Haunting promises to be a supernatural horror film that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats. The film's director, Dane Sears, is a filmmaker from Kentucky. He is known for his films The Calling (2014) and The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014).

The sinister plot unfolds: The Hopewell Haunting

The Hopewell Haunting is a feature-length adaptation of the award-winning PBS short film. When a frightened young couple seeks help from Brother James Howell, claiming to have been terrorized by a malevolent spirit, he reluctantly agrees to investigate their claims. The dilapidated farmhouse, where much of the story takes place, exudes a sense of foreboding, creating an unsettling atmosphere.

As he delves deeper into the mysterious occurrences plaguing the couple's home, Brother Howell finds himself face-to-face with a dark entity determined to shatter what remains of his faith. The struggle for salvation becomes a battle not only for his soul but for the very existence of Hopewell itself. Here is the storyline by the director Dane Sears on IMDb:

"When a mysterious and frightened young couple arrives in the small town of Hopewell, they immediately flee their rural, dilapidated home in terror. With nowhere to go, they turn to an elderly, jaded preacher for help. After he begrudgingly agrees to bless their troubled abode, he finds himself face to face with the unknown in what locals have dubbed the most haunted house in Kentucky."

A stellar cast

Leading the cast is Ted Ferguson, who portrays Brother James Howell, a preacher grappling with his lost faith. Ferguson brings depth and complexity to his character, capturing the jaded and cynical nature of a man who has become disillusioned with his beliefs.

Ted Ferguson is an American actor, producer, and writer. He gained broader recognition in the late 1990s, with roles in films such as The Faculty and The Blair Witch Project.

The rest of the ensemble, including Erin Strange, Donald Sears, Beth Plummer, and Timothy Morton, further elevate the film with their performances, adding layers of tension and vulnerability to their respective roles.

Production details

Produced by Quick Hill Films, the film has a runtime of 1 hour 23 minutes. The Hopewell Haunting has already garnered significant attention among horror enthusiasts. The film was inspired by Sears' own family history, as a ghost in his home once terrorized his great-grandmother.

Sears wanted to create a film that would capture the same sense of fear and dread that his great-grandmother experienced. The Hopewell Haunting premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival in 2023. The film has received positive reviews from critics, with many praising its atmosphere and scares.

The Hopewell Haunting is set to be an unforgettable encounter with the supernatural

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Brother James Howell's struggle to confront the unknown and reclaim his faith. With its atmospheric setting, gripping storyline, and expertly crafted scares, The Hopewell Haunting has all the makings of a memorable and terrifying cinematic experience that will immerse audiences in a world of supernatural terror.

