"Yeah, it's not over" - WWE Hall of Famer discusses a future storyline for Gunther and Xavier Woods

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Xavier Woods.

The coveted title was on the line this week as Woods challenged The Austrian Anomaly. The two stars put on an instant classic. However, Gunther reigned supreme after locking his opponent in a sleeper hold.

On the Busted Open podcast this week, Henry stated that the two stars brought the house down with their match. He detailed how Woods pushed the champion to the limit. The Hall of Famer added that WWE could build on the storyline next week by having the two stars cross paths and signal that we haven't seen the end of this feud.

"I felt like last night, of course, Gunther was able to get Xavier Woods and choke him out. But Xavier Woods handed him his a** last night, just so you know. He took a good whooping. If I was producing that show, I would have him and Xavier at some point next week cross paths. Then him looking at him, he'd look back and give him the nod like, 'Alright, I see you.' And he could look, 'Yeah, it's not over.' Have them like just two ships in the night because it was so good that they need a round of applause." [4:25 - 5:09]

Gunther shared some words after the big win

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with The Ring General during SmackDown Lowdown this week.

The Imperium leader was proud of his performance and claimed that his faction has taken over WWE since its arrival in April 2022.

"What was it like? If you look at it from the outside, I think Xavier Woods is a very accomplished competitor in WWE, but I can see through all of them. It's [been] about one year [since] we arrived on SmackDown. Since then, times have changed. Like I said, I see through all of them, so enough of taking advantage of this great sport for their own benefit. It's enough of goofing around and not taking this serious. This means a lot to us."

With this win, Gunther has added another successful title defense to his tally. He has now held the Intercontinental Championship for a staggering 316 days and counting.

