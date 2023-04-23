Gunther breaks silence following an intense title defense on WWE SmackDown

Gunther changed the landscape of WWE SmackDown when he made his debut alongside Ludwig Kaiser following WrestleMania 38. It's been over a year and The Ring General remains dominant. Today, he broke his silence regarding his recent title defense against The New Day's Xavier Woods.

In 2021, Woods began a unique streak as he went undefeated in singles action for almost two years. After several victories over LA Knight, Woods received an opportunity against The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately, he was unable to end Gunther's undefeated streak on the blue brand and capture the title. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, The Ring General broke his silence regarding his recent win over Xavier Woods. Check it out:

"What was it like? If you look at it from the outside, I think Xavier Woods is a very accomplished competitor in WWE, but I can see through all of them. It's about one year, we arrived on SmackDown, since then, times have changed. Like I said I see through all of them, so enough of taking advantage of this great sport for their own benefit. It's enough of goofing around and not taking this serious. This means a lot to us." (From 1:05 to 1:40)

It will be interesting to see which superstar becomes the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther on his future in the company following WWE Draft

The WWE Draft can drastically change the future of WWE Superstars who make their way to a new brand. Last year, Gunther was not a part of the Draft as the new regime decided to skip it and hold one after WrestleMania 39.

The career-changing event will return at the end of the month. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Gunther spoke about the upcoming Draft and gave his honest opinion. Check it out:

"You think that matters to us? It does not matter to us. Imperium can be on RAW. Imperium can be on SmackDown. Our journey and our mission does not change... We are Imperium and wherever we go the mat is scared." (From 1:55 to 2:35)

Gunther has performed on the red brand, but SmackDown has been his home since transitioning from NXT after WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see which brand ends up getting The Ring General.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Draft? Sound off in the comment section below.

