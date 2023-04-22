Former Champion's 600-day undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

Gunther took on Xavier Woods this week on WWE SmackDown in what was the former Tag Team Champion's first shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Woods has been active as a babyface on SmackDown over the past few years. Despite mostly wrestling tag team matches as part of The New Day, the King of the Ring winner had managed to rack up quite the undefeated streak in singles matches.

The last time Woods came up short in a singles match was when he took on AJ Styles on August 30th, 2021. The former Tag Team Champion lost via submission and has since maintained a 600-day undefeated streak.

That came to an end this week on WWE SmackDown when Gunther was able to dominate the match and defeat Woods. Xavier was locked in a sleeper hold by the IC Champion, ending his hopes of a Championship run.

Woods has been in the business for close to 20 years and is the only member of The New Day yet to hold the WWE Championship. He is currently the only active member of the group, with Big E and Kofi Kingston sidelined with injuries.

