The Irrational on NBC: Full cast list

NBC's The Irrational is a crime drama that delves into the human psyche to understand the behavior of certain individuals. As the Jesse L. Martin-starrer premieres on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT, each of the ten episodes will also be made available on Peacock the following day.

The synopsis of the series, which features talented small-screen actors such as Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Ella Cannon, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi and Vanessa Walsh, reads:

"Professor of behavioural science Alec Mercer is called upon to investigate the murder of a fashion influencer whose boyfriend, a decorated soldier and senator's son, has confessed to the crime; however, Mercer suspects there is more to the story."

The Irrational has been directed by the Academy Award winner David Frankel and is written for the screen by Arika Lisanne Mittman.

Jesse L. Martin and others star in The Irrational

As we prepare ourselves to dive into the world of NBC's The Irrational, it becomes necessary to know the stellar cast that has been put together by the production team. The acting cast members of the show include the following names with their roles.

The NBC crime drama will be executive-produced by Samuel Baum, David Frankel, Mark Goffman and Arika Lisanne Mittman herself.

1) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer

Expand Tweet

Jesse L. Martin is a seasoned actor with an impressive career both on-screen and on-stage. Credited with his roles in Law & Order as NYPD Detective Ed Green and Joe West in The Flash, Martin takes on the lead role of the professor of behavioral science.

The 54-year-old actor from Rocky Mount, Virginia, U.S. will also be appearing in Sexual Healing soon where he plays Marvin Gaye.

2) Ella Cannon as Lila

The Australian actor, Ella Cannon, takes on the role of Lila in the show. Cannon has worked with Netflix on their recent multi-award-winning movie Trees of Peace.

Cannon has also been seen in CW's hit series iZombie, Supernatural, and Who is Killing the Cheerleaders.

3) Molly Kunz as Phoebe

Molly Kunz, who plays Phoebe in the show, has been seen in Widows (2018), The Wolf and the Lion (2021) and The Wise Kids (2011).

Kunz is expected to bring her enigmatic presence to this show on NBC.

4) Travina Springer as Kylie

Travina Springer is a newcomer in Hollywood who is set on a path that only goes up. She has previously appeared as Tyesha Hillman in Ms. Marvel on Disney+ which got her noticed.

Springer has previously worked in Paramount+'s Strange Angel and Clint Eastwood's film The Mule.

More on The Irrational supporting cast

The cast of the show in supporting roles includes Maahra Hill as Marisa, Soma Chhaya as Jasmine, Brian King as Jace Richards, Teach Grant as Clay, Shaughnessy Redden as Agent Jay Winston, and Caleb Ruminer as Dylan Hayes.

Additionally, it includes Masa DeLara, Emidio Lopes, Ash Lee, Arash DeMaxi, Chris Cope, Vincent Delorme, and Kareem Malcolm.

Based on the best-seller by Dan Ariely, Predictably Catch, the show recruits fresh faces. Catch the pilot episode of The Irrational air on NBC on September 25, 2023.