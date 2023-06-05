The Lake season 2 on Prime Video: Release date, air time, trailer, and more

The second season of Prime Video's comedy series, The Lake, is set to return to the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a man who returns from abroad following a devastating breakup. He then decides to reconnect with his daughter, whom he'd given up for adoption.

The first season of the show received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It stars Jordan Gavaris in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The series is helmed by noted screenwriter and producer Julian Doucet.

Prime Video's The Lake season 2 trailer focuses on Justin, who's looking forward to an unforgettable summer vacation

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for The Lake season 2 on May 16, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and awkward moments set to unfold in the latest installment.

The second season will focus on Justin, who wants to turn this summer into an unforgettable one. However, things don't go as planned.

Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and lighthearted tone similar to the first season. Here's the official synopsis of the second season, as per Prime Video:

''Justin is determined to make this summer his best yet. Unfortunately, his plan goes up in flames when his fireworks blow up the boathouse. Everyone blames Justin, but he knows he’s innocent. He just has to prove it. Maisy's mother Mimsy shows up to spend her “last” summer with her family. And Billie meets both a gorgeous tree planter and a climate activist who threaten to blow up her summer too.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a hilarious and wildly entertaining season, replete with many memorable moments featuring the father-daughter duo. The upcoming second season is expected to feature a total of eight episodes. Details about the release schedule are not yet out.

A quick look at The Lake plot and cast

Take a look at the official synopsis of the comedy series, as per Prime Video:

''A biting comedy with Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles and Madison Shamoun. After a divorce leaves Justin’s life in disarray, he must pick-up the pieces. This includes reconnecting with Billie, the daughter he gave up for adoption. Justin hopes summer at the lake will bring them closer. It does the opposite until they team up to take back the family cottage from Justin’s step-sister Maisy-May.''

The Lake stars Jordan Gavaris in the lead role as Justin. He's a gay man who's returned to his home country after a breakup to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Their relationship forms the crux of the story.

Gavaris has been phenomenal throughout the series and has received critical acclaim for his performance. His other memorable acting credits include Orphan Black, Unnatural History, Love in the Time of Corona, and many more. The rest of the cast includes actors like Julia Stiles as Maisy-May, Terry Chen as Victor Lin, and many others.

Viewers can stream the second season of The Lake on Prime Video on Friday, June 9, 2023.

