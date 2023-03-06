The Last of Us episode 8: How are fans reacting to (spoiler)'s death?

HBO recently aired episode 8 of The Last of Us, titled When We Are in Need, which celebrated Joel becoming Ellie's father figure. Additionally, it introduced us to a new cannibal community of apocalyptic survivors, headed by the preacher David. But the community is freezing and starving under David’s leadership.

Not only them, but Joel and Ellie too are running low on food and with Joel's injury worsening, Ellie takes it upon herself to provide for both of them. It is on this hunt for a nice hot meal that Ellie crosses paths with David, the cannibalistic preacher who wants to exact revenge on Joel because he killed one of his own. David also wants Ellie to join his team, deserting Joel. This led to a showdown that ended in a shocking turn of events.

Twitter reacts to a shocking death in The Last of Us episode 8

The ending of the penultimate episode of The Last of Us season one clearly has fans feeling emotional. Episode 8 marked a major moment in Ellie's life, as she ended up killing Pastor David.

In one of the show's most brutal moments, Ellie kills David ruthlessly, which marks her transition from being a child to a heroic and brave figure in the story. Here are some The Last of Us fan reactions to the unexpected twist in the tale we saw in the latest episode.

With Joel brutally hurt, Ellie decides to go out and hunt for the duo, as well as search for medicines to bring to Joel to help him recover faster. Her search leads Ellie to David, the leader of a secret cannibalistic community. David offers to trade her some medicine for the deer she hunted.

While the rest of the community wants to kill Ellie, David wants her alive for horrible reasons. He wanted to use her to take revenge on Joel, who had killed his men before.

David tried to get her to his side, claiming he needed a "friend" to guide the community with and that he could really see himself in her. According to him, together the two were destined for great things. He keeps insinuating a problematic relationship with Ellie, and it is clear that David is enamored by her and has really horrible intentions.

Fans on Twitter seemed unanimous in their approval of Ellie finally ending David in a brave move in episode 8.

How does Ellie kill David in The Last of Us episode 8?

Ellie discovers that David is not a believer, and he only fabricated his personality as a preacher to manipulate his people. She also comes to a grim realization that David and his community have been chopping up human bodies to use as meat for nourishment when things get tough. This exposes Ellie to the darker side of this dystopian world.

David believes and preaches that there is moral judgment in any action aimed at survival during desperate times. He has also had the resort community eating people without knowing about it.

During the final moments of the episode, Ellie escapes by sticking a butcher’s knife in James' face before she goes on to have a final confrontation with David. She overpowers the preacher and unleashes her fury, stabbing him over a dozen times with a knife. Ellie also inadvertently set part of the resort on fire. With the fire spreading, the evidence of David's gruesome secret of cannibalistic meat consumption may be destroyed.

