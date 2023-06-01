The Lazarus Project on TNT: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

British sci-fi series, The Lazarus Project, is all set to make its US premiere on TNT on Sunday, June 4, at 9:00 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around the titular organization which has the ability to turn back time and prevent devastating events from destroying the earth.

The show features actor Paapa Essiedu essaying the lead role, alongside various others portraying key supporting characters. It was released in the UK in 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The Lazarus Project trailer offers a peek into an engimatic world where time can go backwards

TNT released the official trailer for The Lazarus Project on April 6, 2023, which briefly depicts several shocking moments set to unfold in the sci-fi series. The trailer opens with a scene focusing on protagonist George and his girlfriend. George wakes up from a nightmare and tells his partner that he feels something is wrong.

The calendar is then shown to have been reversed by several months. Many frightening moments from the show are depicted in the trailer, but there are no spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains an eerie tone that fans of dystopian sci-fi dramas would certainly love. TNT has also released the official synopsis of the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''George is the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back.''

The synopsis further states:

''But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a thought-provoking drama that explores various complex themes like time, regret, apocalypse, and many more. The show reportedly features a total of 8 episodes.

More details about The Lazarus Project's cast list

The Lazarus Project features noted English actor Paapa Essiedu in the role of protagonist George. George is shocked to find out one day that time has been turned back. He then joins the titular organization which alters time in order to prevent certain events from destroying the earth.

George is the protagonist of the show and the story is told from his point of view. Essiedu looks brilliant in the trailer as he effortlessly captures his character's determination, pain, and confusion. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the series.

Paapa Essiedu has previously appeared in various other flicks and shows like I May Destroy You, The Miniaturist, Anne Boleyn, and Murder on the Orient Express, among many more. The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Anjli Mohindra as Archie, Charly Clive as Sarah, Caroline Quentin as Elisabeth 'Wes' Wesley, and many others.

Don't miss The Lazarus Project on TNT on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

