The Longest Night: Will there be a second season?

Netflix is really taking it up a notch with films in global languages. The Longest Night is the latest Spanish language crime thriller released on July 8, 2022. The film centers on the chaos that ensues within a psychiatric cum prison facility after the arrival of a serial killer.

Directed by Oscar Pedraza, the film stars Alberto Ammann, Luis Callejo, Fran Berenguer, David Solans, Cesar Mateo, and several others. The six-part series was written by Xosé Moraisa and Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro.

The fast-paced, plot-heavy thriller successfully captivates viewers' attention and makes for a perfect weekend binge. As the series unfolds, new twists are revealed, which keeps the intrigue going. The plot follows a vast set of characters navigating the unfateful night in Baruca prison cum psychiatric facility.

Combining various genres of action, thriller, mystery, drama, and horror, The Longest Night keeps you on edge trying to make sense of the multiple plotlines and revelations. However, the series does little to clarify the various mysteries and questions it builds up over the six episodes.

Note: Spoilers ahead!

The Longest Night plot recap: The night it all hit the fan for Warden Hugo

Smiling creepily and merging in the background is the serial killer Simon Lago, whose admission to the Baruca correctional facility stirs chaos and violence among various groups of people.

Two groups were at odds when it came to Lago. Hired guns led by Lennon wanted him captured so that he kept his mouth shut while the doctors at Baruca, led by Hugo, intended to protect him. Why would someone want to protect a serial killer? Turns out, Simon had help from the outside. Someone had Hugo's daughter Laura kidnapped and held for ransom to ensure Simon stayed safe.

The tension between the two groups led to bloodshed and the outright slaughter of some of the innocent inmates. This further caused a revolt among the inmates, who continued to grow suspicious of the doctors.

Without spoiling much, over the course of a single night, a lot went down at Baruca. Secrets were revealed. Explosive action resulted from various sects of characters fighting for what they believed was right. A lot of bad decisions were made, and quite a few people were killed. It was truly the longest night imaginable.

Yet when it came to a conclusion, The Longest Night had none. Even at the end of the series, there were no signs of the unfateful night coming to an end. The first season of the thriller ended with a lot of cliffhangers, leaving viewers more confused than ever.

The Longest Night: A second season is needed to tie the various loose ends

In the finale, Hugo makes a last-ditch effort to save his daughter Laura. All he had to do was make a phone call before 1.00 am and say, "Valentina is waiting." At the other end of the line was Rosa and her husband, who had been coerced into kidnapping Laura by an unknown third person who was presumably helping Simon and had kidnapped their daughter Valentina.

Overcoming several hurdles in the form of assailants and rogue inmates, Hugo managed to reach a point where he'd get a cell signal and make the call, albeit a few minutes past 1 am. While Laura was still alive at that point, what possibly killed her right after the call was her heart condition.

Meanwhile, at Baruca, Simon escaped the custody of the assailants amidst all the chaos unleashed by the inmates as a chunk of them tried to escape the prison with Cherokee.

The ending of The Longest Night saw Hugo and Lennon cut a deal so that neither of them would get captured by the police that was starting to arrive. Simon found Elisa and the kids and gave them a creepy serial killer look. Manuela found Dr. Espada alive after being led to believe that Cherokee shot him.

Lastly, the camera zoomed in on a picture frame on Rosa's mantlepiece that showed the couple with Hugo and the mysterious long-haired man who had been on the outside this entire time. It is unclear, however, what viewers should make of the photo.

Was Hugo the inside man trying to prevent Simon from getting caught? Was he chosen by the long-haired man to hold Simon for the night because the two knew each other? Did Laura die? Will Simon kill Elisa and the kids? What will happen to Cherokee's escape plan now that Manuela has seen Dr. Espada alive? Alas, only a second season would tell.

Unless there is word about a second season for The Longest Night, despite being a gripping, binge-worthy, action-packed thriller, the ending could spoil the entire experience for viewers. So here's to hoping that Netflix green-lights the show for another installment.

