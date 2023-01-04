The Lying Life of Adults review: An indulging atmospheric exploration of adolescence

The Lying Life of Adults may sound familiar to many literature enthusiasts. The novel by Elena Ferrante was taken up by Netflix and director Edoardo De Angelis as a blueprint for a stunning, if slightly flawed, atmospheric drama, which encompassed the Italian lifestyle of 1990s, the existential dread of approaching adulthood, and the exploration of female adolescence.

The six-episode dive into city life of Naples premiered on January 4, giving a taste of Italian filmmaking, which seemed quite inspired by the great movements of the past, like neo-realism. The series was also well-decorated with cinematic storytelling and a great cast consisting of Valeria Golino, Giordana Marengo, and Alessandro Preziosi.

As the series is quite single-minded in its approach, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is certainly a treat for any viewer looking to observe, learn, and introspect a certain place at a certain time.

Disclaimer: The opinions reflected in this article are purely those of the author, which may be subjective.

The Lying Life of Adults review: Conflict-ridden view into one of the most important parts of life

Many would certainly say that adolescence is the time that shaped them into who they are presently. The gray zone between adulthood and childhood is often the catalyst behind the changes that follow in a lifetime.

Edoardo De Angelis was not coy about this when he adapted Elena Ferrante's novel into a six-episode dive into the city life of Naples through the lens of the bourgeoise teenager Giovanna (Giordana Marengo).

NewOnNetflixUK -fan- @NewOnNetflixUK The Lying Life of Adults (2022) 6 Episodes [15] (Italian) In 1990s Naples, brash and bold Aunt Vittoria helps her sheltered niece experience a different side of the city, upsetting the teen's strict parents.... uk.newonnetflix.info/info/81252203 The Lying Life of Adults (2022) 6 Episodes [15] (Italian) In 1990s Naples, brash and bold Aunt Vittoria helps her sheltered niece experience a different side of the city, upsetting the teen's strict parents.... uk.newonnetflix.info/info/81252203 https://t.co/NLPsexmFA1

The young girl's struggles with her identity and insecurities form the backbone of the drama that often puts important conflicts in the mix without the need or urgency for extravagant events as catalysts.

This approach is driven by an almost entirely prominent atmospheric drama, right from city streets to diverse characters, especially after the introduction of Valeria Golino's proletarian Vittoria, whose character seems to echo art cinema with remarkable ease.

There is nothing big, nothing sharp, and nothing driving the drama apart from character growth. This approach is quite different from the resurging escapist form of cinema, especially in the OTT market.

nia @bluerequiems the lying life of adults by elena ferrante (2019) the lying life of adults by elena ferrante (2019) https://t.co/fSL7tgtExu

The Lying Life of Adults is honest and brute with its approach, but it lacks a certain narrative consistency that lets viewers engage completely in the series. Without this, the show fails in just one aspect completely, hooking viewers into the world. This is quite unlike the novel that inspired the recent series. The novel's more subtle motion poetry succeeded in what the the latter could not.

Perhaps if the series was shorter, it could have managed to dodge this question of momentum, or if it had more elements like pristine cinematography, it could have had things to offer. But other elements also seem to fall short as often as the narrative. The fast-paced score, for example, easily loses appeal over the episodes.

Some episodes were more appealing than others with their visual or scripting charm, like the fifth one. If more episodes tried to replicate the success of the penultimate one, The Lying Life of Adults could have had more takers.

For what it is, however, The Lying Life of Adults is fresh and honest. It will be intriguing enough for viewers who are looking specifically for this, if not a massive commercial success.

The Lying Life of Adults is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes