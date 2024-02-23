The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Who killed Georges Allaire?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 premiered on Acorn TV across the U.S. on February 19, 2024, and there are two things that the fans of the show should expect. One, lots of crimes and two, lots of mysteries. But, then, this is something those who have been following the show already know about.

This season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries is no different from the other seasons. In every episode of the show, there is a mystery and there is Jean White who is entrusted with solving the said mystery. It all started in the first episode following the death of a deep-sea diver named Gary.

In the second episode of the season too, there is a death involved. Georges Allaire, a popular name in France is abruptly found dead by an unidentified locale. The scene is witnessed by Gloria, Jean's friend, who immediately calls in for help.

What makes matters interesting is a cufflink which is found at the scene and a sword that is lodged inside him. These are some of the initial pieces of evidence that led Jean to the actual killer of Georges Allaire, Nadine Briseois, the same unidentified locale who claimed to have discovered the body.

Who killed Georges Allaire in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 2?

Georges Allaire was killed by Nadine Briseois in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 2 (Image via AcornTV)

Episode 2 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 opens in the bylanes of France with a woman jogging. Everything appears normal at first, however, within seconds things take a turn for the worse.

Gloria, Jean's friend is seen following her dog Douglas outside of her residence. To her horror she finds a woman screaming for help while she stands in front of a dead old man lying on the floor with a sword lodged in his body. The man in question here is Georges Allaire, a renowned man in France. The woman who is seen screaming for help is the same one who was seen jogging at the beginning of the episode.

As the stories of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 Episode 2 develop, Jean keeps on piling up suspects for the murder. However, it turns out that none of her instincts were right.

At last, a bottle of whiskey solves the case as she is finally able to connect all the dots. This leads her to Nadine Briseois, Allaire's killer, who is the same woman who discovered his body in the first place.

Why did Nadine Briseois kill Georges Allaire in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 2?

Nadine Briseois killed Georges Allaire in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 2 to avenge her father (Image via Acorn TV)

After facing several hiccups during the second episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3, Jean White is finally led to Nadine Briseois, the killer of Georges Allaire. Having her convictions confirmed, White gets in touch with his police friend Caron who summons Nadine to the police station.

It is here that White reveals the reason behind Nadine killing Allaire. She says:

"It was about honour... and revenge.. and one of the last duels ever to take place in France."

She continues:

"It involved Georges Allaire and a young rival called Rennee Briseois who was taking over his patch. So, he asked him out in a duel. It took place and Allaire was the clear winner. In fact, it was called off after the first blood. It became famous because unusually for the time, it was photographed. No one ever saw Renee Breseois again."

After this revelation is made by Jean, she quips Nadine in revealing her part of the story. To this, she confesses to killing Allaire while giving further perspective towards her motive. Adding to what Jean had earlier said, Nadine adds that her father had completely disappeared after the duel. She also revealed that she had found him eighteen months ago in an almost dying condition.

On meeting him, it became known to Nadine that following the duel, Allaire had demanded that Renee leave everything behind and flee. And, should he refuse to do so, his wife and child would be killed. Nadine reveals, that it was on the same day that she decided to avenge her father and her family. Keeping this sentiment alive she finally killed Allaire in a sword fight.

The first two episodes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 are currently streaming on Acorn TV across the U.S. Those who are unable to watch it from other regions can use a VPN.

