The Manny: Complete list of cast in the series 

The Manny, which premiered on Netflix on December 24, 2023, has garnered attention with its quirky storyline and clean comedy. The Mexican sitcom centers on a high-ranking executive who hires a cowboy to take care of her children and soon develops feelings for him.

As per Netflix, its official synopsis reads:

"A busy executive hires a cowboy to care for her kids in a moment of panic. Little does she know he'll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.”

The Manny comes from writer Carolina Rivera, who is best known for her work on Jane the Virgin (2014) and Daughter from Another Mother (2021). She also serves as an executive producer on the series with her husband, filmmaker Fernando Sariñana. The show is jointly produced by La Granja TV Narrative and Netflix.

Meet the cast of The Manny

1) Sandra Echeverría as Jimena

The 39-year-old actor plays Jimena, a successful and headstrong executive with a busy schedule. She contacts a rancher to babysit her “little devils” after realizing they are too much for her to handle. Sandra Echeverría is best known for her portrayal of Estefania on Soñarás and was also part of Grupo and Savages.

2) Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel

Amozurrutia essays the role of Gabriel, a charismatic rancher who takes up the responsibility of looking after Jimena’s children and soon becomes an integral part of the family.

Amozurrutia rose to fame with the 2022 drama High Heat, which featured him as Poncho Quiroga. He has also appeared on shows such as Preso No 1, The Five Juanas, and Enamorándome de Ramón.

3) Anthony Giulietti as Leo

The 13-year-old child actor plays Jimena’s son, who gets along quite well with the new babysitter. Giulietti received acclaim for his work on the 2022 show Amor es amor. He has also essayed supporting roles on At Midnight and The Silent Night, which hit screens earlier this year.

4) Jose Maria Torre as Jaoquin

The seasoned actor plays Jaoquin, Jimena’s arrogant ex-husband who is still in love with her. Torre is best known for his portrayal of Edmundo Chavero on the 2012 series Corona de lágrimas. He has also appeared on shows such as Dueños del paraíso, Medicos, and Guerra de ídolos. His film credits include After Lucia, The Popcorn Chronicles, and Darker Than Night.

5) Sofia Diaz as Mitch

Diaz plays the role of Mitch, Jaoquin’s girlfriend, on The Manny. The actor’s best known shows include The Five Juanas, 13 Minutos antes de dormir and Encrucijada. She also produced and starred in the short film Ana & Mario.

The Manny also features Alexander Tavizon, Cassandra Iturralde, Diana Bovio, Eugenio Montessoro, and Sara Isabel Quintero in key roles.

Where was The Manny shot? Filming locations explored

The Manny was shot in Guadalajara, West Mexico, in February, 2023. Most of the scenes were filmed at a visually-aesthetic property, which served as Jimena’s house on the series.

The cast and crew also visited local markets and busy streets during the shoot. Filming was wrapped up, a few weeks later, in March.

Interestingly, shows such The Amazing Catfish and Monstrously Alone were also filmed at Guadalajara.

All 10 episodes of The Manny were released on Netflix on December 24, 2023.