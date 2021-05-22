The Mario Judah leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized

American rock musician and rapper Mario Judah Douglas recently found himself on the Twitter trending page after one of his alleged explicit tapes was leaked online.

Following a barrage of online reactions, the 22-year old musician appears to have had an intimate video of him leaked online.

Go ahead, Twitter description guy. Tell us why Mario Judah is trending. We're waiting. — Thwippy (@thwippy21) May 21, 2021

As a result of his alleged explicit video surfacing online, a majority of Twitter users were scandalized after they clicked on his name in the Twitter trending tab.

It subsequently urged them to express their shock via a series of humorous posts that perfectly summed up their scandalous reactions online.

Mario Judah trends on Twitter, after alleged leaked video surfaces online

Mario Judah shot to fame in September 2020 with the release of his song "Die Very Rough," which went viral across various social media platforms.

His iconic red mop of curls, eye make-up and jewelry instantly left an impact upon viewers, as he successfully managed to pique their interest with his unconventional musical style.

It not only triggered a barrage of memes, but also made the entertainment world sit up and take notice of his eccentric stage persona and unique vocal delivery.

Over the next couple of months he went on to perform at music festivals and also released cover versions of popular songs such as DaBaby's and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar," which brought him further fame online.

In an interview with Complex, he also famously compared his penchant for singing to discovering a "cheat code" in a video game, as he delved into his personal life and future plans.

Often known to trend online for his unique covers of popular songs, Mario Judah recently found himself trending for all the wrong reasons on Twitter after it was alleged that an explicit tape of his apparently got leaked online.

Here are some of the reactions online as several Twitter users reacted to the trend via a mixture of humor, shock and aversion:

Me checking to see why Mario Judah trending pic.twitter.com/9Yi1axWMyy — Bel🥀 (@BelBuddha) May 21, 2021

Just seen Mario Judah get his back blown💀 pic.twitter.com/j75UlNlFwo — Stan (@UnleashedStan) May 21, 2021

don’t try to find out why mario judah is trending 😕 pic.twitter.com/mvQcS9ki4a — #1 Ape Fan (@Attended_) May 21, 2021

Mario Judah after realising his sextape leaked: pic.twitter.com/ZzjpMUFH19 — ruellee ^ 🦋* !+¡ (@ruellee9) May 21, 2021

Just saw why Mario Judah was trending. pic.twitter.com/i3g2D26u4B — TheGodAboveGod (COMMS OPEN) (@Armon_The_God) May 21, 2021

Just saw mario judah getting pounded bro pic.twitter.com/9HNkttszQS — Bowie. (@JazzThunderbolt) May 21, 2021

I by mistake watched the Mario Judah leaked video pic.twitter.com/SnMzf3Xola — ΛЯIƬЯΛ🧬 (@Ar1tra_DX) May 21, 2021

Please don’t look at why Mario Judah is trending… please pic.twitter.com/FdM3VCMJB8 — justin :D (@raf_jusinnnn) May 21, 2021

i just saw the mario judah video what the fuck pic.twitter.com/Bz8T49BtsM — dean bu•soul / chibino 🇵🇭 (@sowiokwon) May 21, 2021

Whoever leaked that Mario Judah video needs to be stopped pic.twitter.com/9jygml5ENX — The Professional Black Man (@Rokka_2) May 21, 2021

“Mario Judah is trending! I wonder what he did this ti-“ pic.twitter.com/2MHsTKOzqU — CombatFrog (@CombatFrog_SSB) May 21, 2021

I wish I could unsee the Mario judah leaked video pic.twitter.com/m8ivY13STp — mariam:) (@thatanimeg1rl) May 20, 2021

Im done i just saw Mario Judah get his back blown out pic.twitter.com/YBkmZ1A5JH — lungs ☁ (@AngelsGalor) May 21, 2021

Was curious abt the Mario judah video now I think I’m fucked for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/RiDeqbj0y6 — kyrein (@iamkyrein) May 21, 2021

just found out why mario judah is trending pic.twitter.com/GqwIJJRcsP — wiggly (@Wigglybtw) May 21, 2021

WHEN I SEEN MARIO JUDAH TRENDING I THOUGH TI WAS GOING TO BE SUPER MARIO pic.twitter.com/Qk8scY91UM — Zonic ( 🐰😈 Vtuber) (Not Mentally Stable ) (@Zo0nic) May 21, 2021

why did i just watch Mario Judah's sex tape pic.twitter.com/AUyG4p3HYG — savvvv (@savshadyy) May 21, 2021

Just saw the mario judah you know what video pic.twitter.com/6AU2Gk54in — anastesias. (@Red36420377) May 21, 2021

just saw the mario judah thing 😐 pic.twitter.com/vP9l79mqXC — bylо (@byloLZ) May 21, 2021

I wonder why Mario Judah is tren- pic.twitter.com/gVECoAjsQF — Jamius (@freelanceburner) May 21, 2021

Come back to Twitter first thing I see is Mario Judah getting his cheeks clapped pic.twitter.com/FrAnSn8Cz9 — Chavez$cott (@Chavez__Scott) May 21, 2021

Of late, the Twitter rumor mill seems to be targeting several notable celebrities over the past couple of months

By the looks of reactions above, it appears that Mario Judah has now become the latest to fall victim to claims of a scandalous leaked video.

