The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2: Recap and more details explored 

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2 aired on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8 PM ET on FOX. The latest episode of The Masked Singer season 11 featured a special The Wizard of Oz night and showcased the contestants celebrating the legendary film's music by delivering memorable performances.

The latest episode of The Masked Singer Season 11 also featured season four winner LeAnn Rimes as she took the stage to sing a rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow. The latest season of The Masked Singer is already a star-studded affair and boasts some of the best celebrity talent ever presented on the FOX show. With a combined total of 1.7 billion Spotify streams, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 11 platinum albums, and 22 Grammy nominations, the Season 11 candidates have impressive stats.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora are the panelists of the FOX show, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2?

Gumball was the first competitor on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2. The Tin Man served as his inspiration. His clue package indicated that he achieved success after several false starts. Inside his packet of clues was a spider. A chariot pulled by horses was also present. Even an American South heart sign was present. Gumball sang a medley of Heartbeat Song and If I Only Had A Brain. The performance was well received, but the judges didn't know his identity.

Since his last clue indicated that he possesses a superhero's heart, Rita speculated that Gumball's true identity might be Chase Crawford. Robin, on the other hand, concentrated on the band angle. Perhaps Kevin Jonas was the Gumball, he reasoned.

Miss Cleopatra was the next to perform. The Wizard of Oz's Good Witch served as her inspiration. She acknowledged that she has been referred to as a national treasure. There was rain in her clue packet. She sang Etta James' Stormy Weather. The fact that she performed magic on a show that won an Emmy was her last hint. She looked like Taraji P. Henson to Ken. To Jenny, she appeared to be Sheryle Lee Ralph. On the other hand, she looked like Loretta Devine to Robin.

The Afghan Hound was the next to go on the floor of The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2. The Cowardly Lion served as her inspiration. Her clue package had a clothesline and a field of poppies. Her vocals demonstrated that she was not a vocalist. The Lion Sleeps Tonight was the track she chose to perform, and her performance edged towards having fun rather than hitting the right musical notes. The badge of courage, the lion, was her last hint. Rita believed her to be Sistine Stallone. Ken speculated that Olivia Jade might be The Afghan Hound.

The two-person act The Beets was the next to perform. Dorothy and her dependable companion, Toto, serve as inspiration for them. Anytime they were together was home to them. They sang a rendition of Michael Bublé's Home with a country twist. Jenny believed they were vocalists. Rita felt they were comedians with amazing vocals as a side gig. Thinking they were KC and Jojo, Ken veered to the left.

The votes were then made public. The Afghan Hound and the Gumball were the bottom two. Both were made to perform to the Ding Dong the Witch track. The panelists had an easy time making their decision. Gumball was spared. Before the elimination, the Afghan Hound's identity was revealed to be Savannah Chrisley.

The Masked Singer season 11 airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 PM ET.