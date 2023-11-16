Nicole Scherzinger partly gets her wish for ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Cuddle Monster reveal as it features ex-Lakers champion

Metta World Peace was a force for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the former MVP champion, who isn't much of a singer. Metta garnered quite the buzz after revealing that he was the Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer'.

After panelist, Nicole Scherzinger wished that it would be Shaquille O'Neal, Metta revealed his identity. It meant that the only common part of her wish was that it was another Lakers star underneath the hood.

Metta was unveiled on Wednesday as the latest sports celebrity to participate in Season 10 of the hit show. He performed 'You Got It (The Right Stuff),' by New Kids on the Block. He also confirmed as much on X, saying it was indeed him as the Cuddle Monster.

Earlier, Scherzinger firmly believed it was O'Neal, and even had her reasons as to why.

“I think that Cuddle Monster is someone that we all would love to cuddle with, and I think it’s Shaq! I love me some Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq’s put music out, I know, I did a song with him back in the day. Look it up!”

The former Pussycat Dolls' member teamed up with four-time NBA champion back in 2001 for a rendition of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s 1988 hit 'It Takes Two.'

But in the end, it was Metta World Peace who was the Cuddly Monster showing off his singing skills.

"I had the perfect excuse": Former Lakers champion Metta World Peace reveals why he took part in the hit reality TV show

The fierce competitor that he was on the floor, former Lakers star Metta World Peace, wasn't one to sit and listen to those saying he couldn't croon. He wasted no time in appearing on the show singing a classic. According to Variety:

“The only place you’re allowed to sing if you’re not a singer is the shower and ‘The Masked Singer. I had the perfect excuse. So, I really don’t want to hear anything from anybody saying ‘Metta can’t sing, was he trying to come out with an album?’ Nope, I was on ‘The Masked Singer.’ And I get a pass.”

The panelists seemed to be under the impression that it was a basketball player and no other celebrity. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg felt it was Tristan Thompson, while Robin Thicke named Dennis Rodman — both of whom played for the Los Angeles Lakers as well. Ken Jeong picked Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Metta World Peace played six seasons for the Lakers, propping up 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. In the six NBA teams that he suited up for, he played 991 games, averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.