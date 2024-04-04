The Masked Singer season 11 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

The Masked Singer, Fox's celebrity singing competition, aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Fans saw Group C masked singers take to the stage and perform in sync with the latest theme, "Shower Anthems Night," in the latest episode.

As per the synopsis,

"The Season 11 contestants start the night with a showstopping group performance, and then serenade the audience with iconic songs that are best sung at full volume in the shower."

By the end of the segment and after several showstopping performances, Lizard was unmasked as Sisqo.

Poodle Moth saved by the bell in The Masked Singer season 11 episode 5

While Lizard was unmasked and sent packing in The Masked Singer season 11 episode 5, another celebrity was saved by Rita Ora at the end of the episode.

The episode begun with a group performance as all three costumes performed Shower by Becky G. Before the individual performances, another clue for Clock was revealed. The contestant said that "TV Theme Night" was a "good time" and added that they were honored ot be a part in the Group C finale because in their field, they "love a curtain call."

"In this case, a shower curtain call. There’s something about the shower that gives me the courage to belt out the biggest diva hits of all time. And let me tell ya, I’ve been amongst them."

The Masked Singer season 11 contestant revealed that they were nominated for an award alongside Queen Aretha and Natalie Cole. They added that they didn't attend the award show because they didn't think they'd win, but they did. Their clue package included a t-shirt with "sweet" written on it, an alarm clock saying "wake up," and images of Natalie and Aretha.

Clock then sang Respect by Aretha Franklin. As part of their additional clue, the contestant then revealed that Nick had hosted them in the past. The judges' guesses included Debbie Allen, Deniece Williams, and Diana Ross.

The Masked Singer season 11 contestant Lizard was up next. His clue package revealed that he had fought his way out of a "second smackdown."

"I go full EMO, I’m talking the anthem of troubled teens everywhere. Before I could even drive I was living two lives. I got straight A’s in school, but after school I was running the streets with the bad crowd."

Lizard's package included Dragon, a thermometer, and a picture of Justin Timberlake.

The contestant sang Evanescence's Bring Me Back to Life. Rita Ora screamed that she was aware of the Lizard's identity, and the contestant further revealed that they had won the same award in the past. The judges' guesses included Sisqo, D'Angelo, and Michael Bivins.

Poodle Moth was up next and sang The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert. Ahead of her performance, the masked celebrity revealed more clues. She stated that music had always been her therapy, that she used it for "emotional release." She further opened up about her family selling her childhood house.

"That house was filled with some pretty tumultuous memories. Growing up was tough. There was so much sadness within those walls. I dreamed of leaving it. Yet, when it came time to clear out the kitchen, repaint the hallway, I couldn’t help but feel like a part of me was gone. But, that was the house that built me, for better or worse."

Poodle Moth added that the experience made her resilient and helped her focus on the positive things in life. Her package included a book titled An Extraordinary Moth and several house plants.

The Masked Singer cast member further revealed that she worked with Robin Thicke's father in the past and called it "one of the biggest moments" of her career and life. The judges' panel made several guesses about her identity, including Sharon Stone, Brooke Sheilds, and Shania Twain.

After the audience vote, Lizard received the fewest votes and was unmasked. Poodle Moth and the Clock battled it out in Battle Royale. They battled it out while singing Ain't No Mountain High Enough, and the judges declared Clock the winner. However, Poodle Moth was not unmasked as Rita Ora rang The Masked Singer's Ding Dong Keep It On bell, saving her from elimination.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with another episode on Fox.