The Masked Singer season 11: Who is Spaghetti & Meatballs? 

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. During the segment, every contestant sang Billy Joel songs as part of the Billy Joel Night. The contestants who appeared on stage as part of Group C were Poodle Moth, Clock, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Lizard.

The audience voted for who would compete in the Smackdown Round and saved The Clock and The Poodle Moth, thus sending Lizard and Spaghetti & Meatballs to compete once again to secure their position in the Fox reality show. Ultimately, Spaghetti & Meatballs was eliminated and its true identity was revealed.

The person behind the costume was MasterChef judge and restauranteur Joe Bastianich.

The Masked Singer: Clues for Spaghetti & Meatballs

In The Masked Singer season 11 episode 3, four new contestants made their season 11 debuts and by the end of the night, one was eliminated. Wednesday night's episode started with Poodle Moth, who sang Just the Way You Are. Judges' guesses for the singer include Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd, and Rita Wilson.

The next person on stage during The Masked Singer season 11 episode was Clock, who sang Piano Man. Judges think it could be Anita Baker, Evelyn 'Champagne' King, or Diana Ross.

Spaghetti & Meatballs was up next. As he took to the stage, his clue package read:

"It's me, Spaghetti & Meatballs. Throughout my career I've worn many different hats, searching for a life that's full of flavor. I started out on Wall Street chasing the almighty dollar, but when it started to feel a little stale, I raced after the dough and studied a whole new industry."

It continued:

"Eventually I mastered the secret recipe to success. The biggest lesson I've learned? You don't want to die young on a path you don't love. So spice things up. The pasta-bilities are endless. Now I'm here at 'The Masked Singer' with a Billy Joel special."

The contestant's clue package included visual aids to help the judges guess who was behind the mask. This included an Italian Village, a chef's hat, a bank, a sports car, and salt and pepper.

The masked contestant sang Only the Good Die Young and impressed the judges. Judge Ken noted that the singer sounded like Billy Joel. After the performance, additional clues were revealed, including a giant pizza being brought on stage, which read "Show Time." The singer told the judges that he spent a good amount of time on a hit show. The judges' guesses included Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, and Stanley Tucci.

After the Smackdown Round, which saw Lizard and Spaghetti & Meatballs compete to stay in the game, the judges once again took turns guessing who the contestant could be. Their guesses included Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, or Ray J. Ultimately, it turned out to be Joe Bastianich.

The Masked Singer season 11 contestant spoke to Variety about his time on the Fox show. Bastianich called it "a little bit of a wide spaghetti al dente." The MasterChef judge noted that he was very comfortable while on the show since he is a singer and songwriter. He added that when they asked him to be on the Fox reality show, he was a little intimidated but excited.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with another episode on Fox.