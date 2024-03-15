The Masked Singer season 11: Who was Afghan Hound?

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2 saw Savannah Chrisley emerge out of the mask of Afghan Hound. This marked the second unmasking on season 11, following Kevin Hart masked as a book self-eliminating himself in episode 1 of The Masked Singer.

Aired on March 13 at 8 pm ET on Fox, Episode 2 featured four contestants from Group B premiering on a Wizard of the Oz themed night, which celebrated the legendary film's 85th anniversary.

In the episode, the two contestants with the lowest numbers of votes were Afghan Hound and Gumball. They faced off at the end of the episode, which decided Afghan Hound's fate on the show.

Afghan Hound's revelation on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2

None of the panelists on The Masked Singer were able to correctly guess Afghan Hound's identity. Robert Thicke speculated Bethenny Frankel, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Brooke Hogan, and Ken Jeong suggested Olivia Jade. The new panelist, Rita Ora, guessed Sistine Stallone.

In her first-ever performance on the show, Savannah Chrisley sang The Lion Sleeps Tonight by The Tokens. Among the four performers in Group B, Gumball, Miss Cleocatra, Beets, and Afghan Hound, two had to be in the bottom two for the end-of-episode smackdown. Gumball, who performed a mix of If I Only Had a Heart by Jack Haley and Heartbeat Song by Kelly Clarkson, was the second lowest-voted contestant who joined Afghan Hiund in the final smackdown.

The duo then performed Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, engaging the audience to cast a deciding vote. To everyone's surprise, the Afghan Hound was disclosed to be Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Julie and Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best.

While Julie and Todd Chrisley still remain in prison for bank fraud charges, Savannah referred to them as a clue in her introduction speech, which resonated after her identity was revealed. Alluding to the troubles of her family, Afghan Hound said,

"Every single day I tell myself to be brave. When I was young, I would dream what life could be like over the rainbow. And for my family and I, the dreams we dared to dream came true. Best of all, we were together. Until recently."

She continued,

"Suddenly, it was like our whole house came crashing down. And I found myself alone, lost and left to pick up the pieces. But I had to keep going and learn to laugh through the pain. I know I’m not a good singer, but I’m here to put on a fun performance and just have a great time. I want to make my family smile and laugh from afar."

Remaining contestants on The Masked Singer season 11

Out of the 16 total contestants who participated in the show, five were in Group A, which performed on the first episode released on March 6, where The Book self-revealed himself as Kevin Hart.

Four more from Group B performed on episode 2, and four more are to perform from Group C on March 20. There are three wild card entries too, which are included in the list of 16 contestants of season 11. After two contestants were unmasked, the total number of contestants went down to 14.

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 3 is set to celebrate a 'Billy Joel Night,' as per the official description of the show. It will air on FOX at 8 pm ET, on March 20.