 The Masked Singer season 11: Themes, costumes, and more details explored

There has never been a dull moment in The Masked Singer since its inception in 2019 because of its unique plotline, larger-than-life costumes, and professional performances. The last season 10 of the show was the first-ever to see four finalists competing for the trophy, which went to The Cow, who turned out to be the Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo.

While fans knew a new season of this Emmy-winning show was underway and set to premiere on March 6, 2024, the contestants, judges, and themes are still shrouded in mystery.

According to People, season 11 of The Masked Singer is to feature 16 celebrity contestants and three wildcard entries. Out of these 16, the show has introduced six new costumes to perform in the upcoming season. The show also featured some themes that the audience will get to see the stars perform. There is also a new celebrity addition to the fan-favorite panel of judges.

The Masked Singer season 11, six costumes and a new panelist revealed

Season 11 of The Masked Singer is to be grander than others because, according to the show's official description, the makers see it as a milestone season and want to celebrate it with bolder costumes and buzzier celebrity singers.

The celebratory season has now confirmed six dazzling costumes that are to hide the top voices of the industry within them. The characters are Starfish, Goldfish, Ugly Sweater, Book, Lizard, and Gumball, and their costumes look extravagant, fitting to the show's reputation. The teaser released on the show's official YouTube channel shows these contestants and more.

New costumes on The Masked Singer season 11 (Image via Fox)

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger will be missing among the regular panelists. Fans need not worry because she will be replaced by an equally coveted singer, Rita Ora, who rose to prominence because of her single Hot Right Now. Rita, 33, is to bring a wave of fresh air with her young energy and new-age expertise.

Themes revealed for The Masked Singer Season 11

The theme nights announced for this season are enough to give an idea about the excitement of season 11 packs. On the eve of the 85th anniversary of the classic film The Wizard of the Oz, a night will be dedicated to its theme. There will also be a Transformers-themed night celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic franchise.

Apart from these central themes, there will be musical anthology episodes dedicated to themes like 'Billy Joel Night,' 'Queen Night,' 'Girl Groups,' 'Soundtrack of My Life,' 'TV Theme Night,' and 'Shower Anthems'.

These theme nights will drop clues on the identities of the singers behind the masks and test their performing versatility through different genres, apart from making it a pompous experience for the audiences like The Masked Singer always has.

This season too will be hosted by Nick Cannon, who never fails to perk up the already exciting show by sometimes being the butt of the joke and other times roasting the contestants.

One among the 16 contestants of this season will join the list of ten famous winners of the past seasons, T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel, Teyana Taylor, Amber Riley, and Ne-Yo, and keep The Masked Singer legacy strong.

Season 11 of The Masked Singer is set to premiere on March 6, 2024, on FOX at 8 pm ET.