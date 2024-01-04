The Masked Singer winners list: From 2019 to 2023

The Masked Singer proved to be an instant hit following its inception in January 2019, as it featured coveted celebrity artists competing against each other, as they sing behind elaborate costumes to an audience who vote for them. The show's popularity has grown over these last 5 years.

The contestants on the show put out clues for the judges and the audiences to guess their identity. The judges on the show have remained unchanged in all these years. They are Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

The recent season 10 of The Masked Singer started airing in September 2023 and had its grand finale in December 2023, where fans saw 'Cow' winning the title. The person under the mask was ultimately revealed to be Ne-yo. This recent win has renewed interest in the winners of the previous seasons as well.

Here's a list of winners of all 10 seasons of The Masked Singer

T Pain as the Monster (Season 1)

T Pain was the face behind this fuzzy green monster. He won the title on February 27, 2019. He gave a beautiful performance when he sang Stay With Me by Sam Smith on episode 8 of the season.

T pain has two Grammies and is hugely popular among hip-hop lovers. After his big win on The Masked Singer, he released an album by the name 1UP and toured around to promote it. Donny Osmond, the pop idol, became the runner-up that season and dressed as a Peacock.

Wayne Brady as the Fox (Season 2)

Wayne Brady played his game well because he was trying to mislead judges into thinking he was Jamie Foxx and two of the judges thought he was indeed Foxx. Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy both put in their final guesses as Jamie Foxx, while two others, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, guessed Wayne correctly.

Wayne even Foxx's Blame It featuring T pain, on the 10th episode of the season.

The finale of season 2 was held on December 18, 2019. The runner-up for this season was the Rottweiler, who was revealed to be rock singer Chris Daughtry.

Wayne wears many hats and is known for acting, TV hosting, being a comedian, and singing. His talk show The Wayne Brady Show won four Daytime Emmy Awards in its 2-season run.

Kandi Burruss as the Night Angel (Season 3)

Kandi Burruss had a dazzling outfit with wings that suited her majestic voice. She took the season 3 trophy home on May 20, 2020. Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were on-point with their guesses about her. Kandi's most stunning performance was Rise Up by Andra Day, on episode 10.

Pop singer Jesse McCartney was the runner-up that season and was dressed as a turtle.

Kandi Burruss is a Grammy-winning R&B singer with back-to-back hit songs she wrote for artists like Destiny's Child in late 90s/early 2000s. She has also appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2009.

LeAnn Rimes as the Sun (Season 4)

Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were correct with their guesses of LeAnn. She fought through the competition with some new-age pop songs and took the Golden Mask of season 4 home on December 16, 2020.

LeAnn's When The Party is Over by Billie Eilish, which she sang on episode 10 of the show, has garnered millions of views on social media. The runner-up title this season went to Aloe Blacc, who was dressed as the Mushroom.

LeAnn Rimes is a country singer, who became a popular child singer in the early 2000s. She became the youngest person to win the Grammys at age 14 for Blue.

Nick Lachey as the Piglet (Season 5)

Nick Lachey won the season 5 finale on May 26, 2021, and was only guessed correctly by Jenny McCarthy, winning her a Golden Ear trophy. Lachey gained popularity because of his band 98 Degrees. His opening performance was Speechless by Dan+Shay which indeed left everyone speechless on episode 2 of the show.

Jojo the R&B singer took the runner-up place in this season of The Masked Singer, dressed as a Black Swan.

Lachey is a television personality and currently hosts Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix, alongside his wife Vanessa Lachey.

Jewel as the Queen of Hearts (Season 6)

Jewel shone out among others in the season 6 finale that aired on December 15, 2021. All the judges except for Ken Jeong guessed her identity correctly. Jewel beautifully sang La Vie En Rose by Édith Piaf, on episode 5.

The runner-up this season of The Masked Singer was the Bull, who was revealed as the pop singer Todrick Hall.

Jewel is a four-time Grammy-nominated R&B, Indie pop, and Hip Hop artist. She is heavily into philanthropic work as well, with her support extending to cancer patients, clean water charity, housing initiatives, and more.

Teyana Taylor as the Firefly (Season 7)

Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were able to correctly guess the identity of this R&B, hip-hop singer, as she became season 7 champion on May 18, 2022. Teyana too is a wearer of many hats when it comes to dancing, singing, and acting. Her episode 1 performance of Ain't Nobody by Chaka Khan is popular among fans.

She sang chorus to a few tracks in Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and even had him feature in many of her songs.

The runner-up this season of The Masked Singer was taken by Hayley Orrantia, who was dressed as a RingMaster.

Amber Riley as the Harp (Season 8)

Amber Riley, the R&B/Soul sensation, was dressed as the Harp, and took the Golden Mask home on November 30, 2022, as she won season 8 of The Masked Singer. Only Nicole Scherzinger was able to correctly guess the Glee actress. Her episode 2 performance, I Have Nothing, by Whitney Houston has millions of views online.

The runner-up that season of The Masked Singer was Wilson Philips who was dressed as Lambs.

The Harp also participated in the eighth season of The Masked Singer UK and finished fourth. She also has a Grammy nomination to her name for the song Don't Stop Believin'.

Bishop Briggs as Medusa (Season 9)

Bishop Briggs stunned in her costume of the enchantress Medusa. She won the season 9 of The Masked Singer on May 17, 2023. Nicole Scherzinger was the only judge to guess this alternative/indie singer correctly.

Like other Billie Eilish songs performed on The Masked Singer, Bishop Briggs version of Happier than Ever by Eilish also got millions of hits on the internet. Medusa performed it in the first episode itself, making her a fan favorite from the beginning. The runner-up this season was the pop singer David Archuleta who was dressed as Macaw.

Bishop has been the opening act for several Coldplay concerts as well as Kaleo concerts. She even appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and performed Rivers.

Ne-Yo as Cow (Season 10)

The last and the most recent singer to win the title was rapper Ne-Yo, who dressed as a cow. He won the season 10 of The Masked Singer on December 20, 2023. Ne-Yo has three Grammy awards and was guessed correctly by 2 judges, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. He aced Take a Bow by Rihanna, stunning the judges with his song choice on episode 11.

Donut became the runner-up this season, and was revealed to be the country singer John Schneider.

Ne-Yo won a Grammy for his album Because of You in 2008, and two Grammys for hit song Miss Independent in 2009.

Its the ensemble of such artists that has managed to make The Masked Singer so popular. The guessing game on the show isn't only thrilling for the judges, but for the audience as well, as they flood the social media to discuss their guesses.

The Masked Singer season 11 is currently reported to be in the works.